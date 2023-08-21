Lindsey Stirling to bring Christmas tour to Colorado

Known for her rousing violin-driven melodies, Stirling says touring at Christmas is her favorite.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the world's best known pop-violinists is hitting the road for the holidays.

Lindsey Stirling announced Monday her North American "Snow Waltz" tour will begin Nov. 16 in Stateline, Nevada, and continue through Dec. 31 in Chicago. The holiday tour will play more than 20 cities including one show in Colorado.

Stirling is scheduled to play Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Nov. 20.

"I always love touring, but touring at Christmas is my absolute favorite and I think this year’s Christmas show is going to be the best one yet!" Stirling said.

A VIP ticket sale opens Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. Stirling's artist presale is from Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 12 p.m. to Thursday, Aug. 24, at 10 p.m.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access from Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Aug. 24, at 10 p.m.

Last year, Stirling released her Christmas album "Snow Waltz" with eight covers and five original tracks. The new album served as a follow-up to her debut holiday album "Warmer in the Winter," which was released in 2017.

"I wanted to give the songs a whimsical, pixie-like feeling that’s quintessentially me," Stirling said last year. "It’s always a challenge to put your own stamp on a classic song that’s been recorded hundreds of times, and I really loved experimenting with different approaches and making sure that every song felt completely unique to who I am as an artist."

Fresh new dates coming in hot like Christmas in August! Get pre-sale access at https://t.co/2Vzg6BVAYn for tix and VIP packages beginning tomorrow (8/22) before tickets go on sale this Friday (8/25)! pic.twitter.com/0msrgiSHH3 — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) August 21, 2023

