Macy's hiring 600 workers in Colorado

Nearly one third of Macy’s store leadership started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season.

DENVER — Macy's announced it will hire more than 600 employees in Colorado in advance of the holiday shopping season.

The retail chain said the employees will be hired to fill full-time and part-time positions at stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.

Across the United States, Macy's hopes to hire approximately 76,000 full-time and part-time workers. Approximately 48,000 of these roles are for the holiday season, while the remaining roles are permanent, said Macy's.

Macy's also announced its current workers can earn a referral bonus of up to $500 for every friend and family member they recruit.

“Macy’s, Inc. colleagues are the foundation of the best-in-class shopping experience that customers know and love from our brands, whether they’re shopping in store, online or on our mobile apps,” said Danielle Kirgan of Macy’s.

“We are proud to provide colleagues with ample opportunities and resources to grow in a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment during the holidays and every day of the year. Macy’s, Inc. offers competitive pay, flexible scheduling, optional overtime and additional incentives whether a colleague is joining our team to temporarily supplement their income and benefit from our merchandise discount or to help shape the future of an iconic retailer through a more permanent position.”

Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com and bluemercury.com.

UPS announced will hire 2,455 seasonal workers in Denver ahead of the busy holiday shipping season.

Because of the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October, UPS said it expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees nationally.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.