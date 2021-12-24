Montbello Walks gives out hundreds of toys to the community

Hundreds of children in the Denver community received free toys from the Montbello Walks organization.

DENVER — Montbello Walks, an organization run by Pam Jiner, Denver School Board vice president Tay Anderson and Brother Jeff, spread Christmas cheer to some children in the Denver community on Thursday afternoon.

The group disturbed hundreds of toys for families in need of town this holiday season. The goal of the toy drive is to make sure no child is left without a gift under the tree on Christmas morning.

A handful of families lined Welton Street to pick up toys for Christmas on Thursday afternoon. There were toys for children of all ages.

“Every year we have families that have not been able to afford gifts for their children or loved ones. We hope that with this initiative we are able to ease the burden on families, because nobody should have to break the bank for Christmas especially in the midst of a pandemic,” Anderson said.

