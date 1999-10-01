Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado

Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix is headed to Colorado.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!

Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland.

Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice," will open as the tour’s special guests.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Pentatonix announces it will release "Holidays Around the World," its 6th holiday album, and 11th overall full-length album, on Oct. 28.

"The holidays have taken on a new meaning for all of us over the past couple of years. We cherish this time of year more than ever," Pentatonix's Scott Hoying said. "However, we wanted to spread this message as far as possible. That’s why we decided to bridge the gap between cultures and genres in a way we never have before. Now, we can’t wait to see all of you on the road."

The group’s fifth Disney special, "Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays," will stream on Disney+ later this fall.

🚨🎄 PTX CHRISTMAS NEWS 🎄🚨



We are SO excited to announce that our NEW ALBUM titled "Holidays Around The World" is coming out on October 28th... and that's not all! pic.twitter.com/qlvCuOqyJe — Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) September 20, 2022

Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular Tour

11/17 Oakland, CA

11/19 West Valley City, UT

11/20 Denver, CO

11/22 Fort Worth, TX

11/23 Tulsa, OK

11/26 Lincoln, NE

11/27 Sioux Falls, SD

11/29 Green Bay, WI

12/1 Rosemont, IL

12/3 Peoria, IL

12/4 Lexington, KY

12/6 Indianapolis, IN

12/8 Des Moines, IA

12/10 Memphis, TN

12/11 Nashville, TN

12/13 North Charleston, SC

12/14 Jacksonville, FL

12/15 Hollywood, FL

12/17 Greensboro, NC

12/19 Fairfax, VA

12/20 Hershey, PA

12/22 Uncasville, CT

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.