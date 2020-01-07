Santa’s Workshop closes due to confusion over business classification

"We hope to be able to reopen for you soon and bring back the smiles and magic of the mountains and Christmas," said Colorado's Santa's Workshop.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Santa’s Workshop in Cascade has been forced to close following a business reclassification from the Colorado Department of Health, according to the park.

"The order to not operate our rides came from the Colorado State Health Department," said a Facebook post from Santa's Workshop on Tuesday. "The confusion was that we were open under the Outdoor Recreation guidelines. Since the state hasn't been working directly with smaller businesses like ours it has been up to us to figure out where we fit into the states reopening plan. In the El Paso County Variance, we were listed as an outdoor attraction. We were open but working with El Paso County public health to fine tune our safety plan as stated in the state's guidelines."

"Because of this decision we have temporarily closed so we can appeal this and get some clarification as to why this has happened," continued Santa's Workshop.

Santa's Workshop North Pole, Colorado We would first of all like to say the biggest most heartfelt thank y... ou to everyone for your support and kind words as we navigate this difficult time. We have had a lot of questions so we would like to clear a few things up: 1.

Santa's Workshop North Pole, Colorado We would first of all like to say the biggest most heartfelt thank y... ou to everyone for your support and kind words as we navigate this difficult time. We have had a lot of questions so we would like to clear a few things up: 1.

Peeking above the trees at the base of Pikes Peak along US 24, Santa's Workshop is a Christmas-themed amusement park and village that has been attracting families for more than 60 years.

The North Pole in Cascade is about 1 1/2 hours from Denver.

PHOTOS: Take a tour of Colorado's North Pole 1/36

2/36

3/36

4/36

5/36

6/36

7/36

8/36

9/36

10/36

11/36

12/36

13/36

14/36

15/36

16/36

17/36

18/36

19/36

20/36

21/36

22/36

23/36

24/36

25/36

26/36

27/36

28/36

29/36

30/36

31/36

32/36

33/36

34/36

35/36

36/36 1 / 36

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE