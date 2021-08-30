Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 4 Colorado shows on 59-city holiday tour

DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back.
After going virtual in 2020, Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday its return to live touring with a 59-city holiday-season extravaganza.
Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 17 in Wisconsin. The tour will continue through Dec. 30 in Cleveland.
This holiday season, TSO is celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" which has sold more than 3 million copies. The album featured the hits "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24" and "O Come All Ye Faithful/O Holy Night."
TSO said it will perform "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" in its entirety, followed by music from its other five albums.
TSO will play two concerts at Denver's Ball Arena on Saturday, Nov. 20 and two at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale tickets for TSO fan club members will be available starting Sept. 9.
For ticket and presale information, visit Trans-Siberian.com.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2021 tour
- Nov. 17 Green Bay, Wisconsin: Resch Center
- Nov. 17 Council Bluffs, Iowa: Mid-America Center
- Nov. 18 Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Denny Sanford Premier Center
- Nov. 19 State College, Pennsylvania: Bryce Jordan Center
- Nov. 20 Hershey, Pennsylvania: Giant Center
- Nov. 20 Denver: Ball Arena
- Nov. 21 Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania: Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
- Nov. 21 Colorado Springs, Colorado: World Arena
- Nov. 23 Salt Lake City: Vivint Arena
- Nov. 24 Rochester, New York: Blue Cross Arena
- Nov. 26 Manchester, New Hampshire: SNHU Arena
- Nov. 26 Spokane, Washington: Spokane Arena
- Nov. 27 Worcester, Massachusetts: DCU Center
- Nov. 27 Seattle: Climate Pledge Arena
- Nov. 28 Uncasville, Connecticut: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Nov. 28 Portland, Oregon: Moda Center
- Dec. 1 Nashville, Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena
- Dec. 1 San Jose, California: SAP Center
- Dec. 2 Cincinnati: Heritage Bank Center
- Dec. 2 Fresno, California: Save Mart Center
- Dec. 3 Toledo, Ohio: Huntington Center
- Dec. 3 Sacramento, California: Golden 1 Center
- Dec. 4 Dayton, Ohio: Nutter Center
- Dec. 4 Ontario, California: Toyota Arena
- Dec. 5 Grand Rapids, Michigan: Van Andel Arena
- Dec. 5 Phoenix: Footprint Center
- Dec. 8 Columbia, South Carolina: Colonial Life Arena
- Dec. 8 Oklahoma City: Chesapeake Energy Arena
- Dec. 9 Greensboro, North Carolina: Greensboro Coliseum
- Dec. 9 Austin, Texas: Frank C. Erwin, Jr. Special Events Center
- Dec. 10 Greenville, South Carolina: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Dec. 10 San Antonio: AT&T Center
- Dec. 11 Charlotte, North Carolina: Spectrum Center
- Dec. 11 Dallas: American Airlines Center
- Dec. 12 Atlanta: Gas South Arena
- Dec. 12 Houston: Toyota Center
- Dec. 15 Raleigh, North Carolina: PNC Arena
- Dec. 15 Birmingham, Alabama: The BJCC
- Dec. 16 Charlottesville, Virginia: John Paul Jones Arena
- Dec. 16 Jacksonville, Florida: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Dec. 17 Philadelphia: Wells Fargo Center
- Dec. 17 Sunrise, Florida: BB&T Center
- Dec. 18 Belmont, New York: UBS Arena
- Dec. 18 Orlando, Florida: Amway Center
- Dec. 19 Allentown, Pennsylvania: PPL Center
- Dec. 19 Tampa, Florida: Amalie Arena
- Dec. 21 Buffalo, New York: KeyBank Center
- Dec. 22 Newark, New Jersey: Prudential Center
- Dec. 22 Indianapolis: Banker's Life Fieldhouse
- Dec. 23 Washington, D.C.: Capital One Arena
- Dec. 23 Chicago: Allstate Arena
- Dec. 26 Columbus, Ohio: Nationwide Arena
- Dec. 26 Milwaukee: Fiserv Forum
- Dec. 27 St. Paul, Minnesota: Xcel Energy Arena
- Dec. 28 Detroit: Little Caesars Arena
- Dec. 29 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
- Dec. 29 Kansas City, Missouri: T-Mobile Center
- Dec. 30 Cleveland: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Dec. 30 St. Louis: Enterprise Center
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.