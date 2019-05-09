DENVER — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming back to Colorado for the holidays with a throwback to the album that made them famous.

The "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" tour is a nod to the album of the same name and the first in a Christmas-themed trilogy. The 2019 winter tour will feature brand-new production, staging and effects.

The multi-platinum Christmas rock group will perform at Pepsi Center in Denver on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The group will then stop at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Fan club ticket sales begin Wednesday, Sept. 4. General ticket sales begin Friday, Sept. 13 at LiveNation.com.

The group's show started small and was performed to 12,000 people in five cities in 1999 and then exploded onto the national scene. They’ve performed for nine million fans over the course of 12 years.

"Christmas Eve and Other Stories" tells the story of an angel sent to Earth on Christmas Eve to discover humanity's goodness. Classic songs like "O Come All Ye Faithful," " Good King Joy," and "This Christmas Day" will be played.

To learn more about Trans-Siberian Orchestra's "Christmas and Other Stories" winter tour, visit Trans-Siberian.com.

