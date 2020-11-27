Denver Rescue Mission collected 'Housewarming Boxes' for refugee families

Community members fill the boxes with household and hygiene products that are given to refugees and families on the brink of homelessness.

DENVER — For the second year, Denver Rescue Mission is asking for the community's help to fill "Housewarming Boxes" for people in need who are part of the Family Rescue Ministry and Family Refugee Services.

"We don’t always think of cleaning products, shampoo and items like that as something that’s really exciting, but to them, it was," said Nicole Tschetter with Denver Rescue Mission.

The program was formally the Denver Rescue Mission's Adopt-A-Family program, but they came up with this concept to "better meet the needs of families served through the mission," according to their website.

> Video above: 9NEWS teams up with KYGO for virtual 2020 food drive.

People who sign up to donate Housewarming Boxes will decide whether to fill a hygiene box, a household box or both.

Denver Rescue Mission will provide a list of items that should go into the boxes. They estimate a pair of boxes will cost between $150-$200.

The Denver Rescue Mission still needs to get 80 more people signed up to fill boxes by Dec. 11.