Dog mayor of Georgetown leads 4th of July parade

Parker was unanimously elected honorary mayor in February 2020.

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Hundreds gathered in the streets of Georgetown to celebrate Independence Day, with Georgetown Mayor Parker the Snow Dog leading the parade.

Mayor Parker was unanimously voted into office in February of 2020 as honorary mayor.

>> The video below is from the July 4, 2021 parade in Georgetown

Before serving as mayor, Parker served as a mascot for Loveland Ski Area and was a therapy dog for Easter Seals Rocky Mountain Village.

Mayor Parker is a Colorado icon; even some Denver Broncos players have named Parker the "unofficial” mascot for the team.

To keep up with Mayor Parker and all his adventures, follow his Instagram page.

