No tricks here, just lots of treats.

The savings are in the (trick-or-treat) bag, thanks to these freebies and discounts! Halloween fun can be frightfully expensive. However, bargain hunters can scare up lots of savings around town, if they haunt the right places. On Halloween, frugal families and their “little monsters” can find treats all over town.

No bones about it, these Halloween deals really scare up the savings for characters of all kinds!

The deals are valid Thursday, October 31 (unless noted otherwise) at participating locations, while supplies last.

Apex Park & Recreation District – The recreation center hosts “Spooky Skate” on October 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All skaters in costume get FREE admission. (Skate rental is extra — for Arvada residents the cost is $2.75 and $3.50 for non-residents.) Costume required.

Applebee’s – Halloween is the final day for the chain’s month-long VAMPIRE –a rum cocktail (with complimentary fangs) for just $1. Plus, kids (12 & under) eat FREE on October 31 — up to four kids per adult entrée purchased.

Baskin-Robbins – Get single scoop of ice cream for $1.70.

Boston Market – Save $5 on any Family Meal purchase on October 30 and 31 — coupon required.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. – Kids (10 & under) eat FREE on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée — coupon required. There is only one location in Colorado — Downtown Denver.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Kids (10 & under) eat FREE with the purchase of an adult entrée on Halloween.

The Cheesecake Factory – Through Halloween, spend $30 on a delivery or pickup order through DoorDash and add a slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. Use promo code TREATORTREAT at checkout to get the slice for FREE.

Chili’s – Sip its Fangtastic ‘Rita for just $5 — all month long.

Chipotle Mexican Grill – Costumed customers get burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for $4, from 3 p.m. to closing. Costume required.

Chuck E. Cheese – Kids in costume get 50 FREE tickets — through October 31. Costume required.

Cicis – Get a Jack O’ Lantern pizza (large pepperoni pizza) for just $6 — through October 31.

Del Taco – Halloween just happens to fall on one of the chain’s Taco Nights special — get three grilled chicken tacos for $2.49, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Downtown Aquarium – Kids in costume (10 & under) get 1/2 price admission with the purchase of an adult ticket on October 26, 27 and 31. Costume required.

Goodwill – Through October 31, save 75% on new Halloween items, including orange tags.

Harkins Theatres – See “Halloween” (1978) on the big screen again for just $5 on October 30 and 31. The iconic horror film plays at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. each day. There are two theaters in Colorado — Arvada and Denver. Planning a Halloween party? Get 25% off Big Party Popcorn bag from October 24 to 31 — no ticket purchase necessary.

IHOP – Kids (12 & under) eat FREE with the purchase of an adult entrée from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. — through November 3.

Insomnia Cookies – Anyone wearing a costume in-store will receive a FREE traditional cookie on Halloween — no purchase necessary. There are locations in Boulder, Denver and Fort Collins. Costume required.

Jamba – Kids in costume get FREE smoothie with the purchase of any smoothie or bowl. The offer is only available via its app, from October 26 to 30. Costume required.

Joe’s Crab Shack – Kids eat FREE with purchase of adult entrée — coupon required. Costumes welcome, but not required.

KFC – Kids in costume (12 & under) get a FREE Kids Meal with any purchase on Halloween. If they go dressed as Colonel Sanders, they eat totally FREE — no additional purchase required. Costume required.

King Soopers – Scare up savings with a new digital coupon each day, as part of its 13 Scary Days of Deals — through Halloween.

Krispy Kreme – Costumed customers get a FREE doughnut of your choice — open to all. Costume required.

Main Event – Costumed customers get a FREE $10 video game play card. Plus, candy stations will be available for trick-or-treating. There is only one location in Colorado — Highlands Ranch.

McAlister’s Deli – Costumed kids eat FREE, from October 26 to 31. The offer is valid for up to two Kids Meals per adult entrée purchase. There are only two locations in Colorado — Grand Junction and Pueblo.

McDonald’s – Get Halloween Treat Pack for $1 with 12 coupons for FREE treats for kids — available through October 31.

Mici Handcrafted Italian – Kids (12 & under) dressed in costume eat FREE from Mici’s Bambini Menu on Halloween after 4 p.m., with the purchase of an adult entrée. (Limit one Bambini Meal per each adult entrée purchased. Adult entrées include any pizza, pasta, calzone or large salad.) Costume required.

MOD Pizza – Wear your costume and get a MOD-size pizza or salad for only $5.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina – Sip on a Hallow’rita for $5, its signature house margarita with a hint of mango, Candy Corn Meltdown and spider ring — from October 21 to November 3.

Papa John’s – Slice into its Jack-O’-Lantern Pizza (a large, thin-crust pepperoni pizza) for $11 — through October 31.

Papa Murphy’s – Carve into a Jack-O-Lantern pizza (a large, Original crust pepperoni pizza) for $9 — upgrade to Family Size for few more bucks. The pizza is available through November 3.

Pizza Hut – Plan a “cheap” Halloween pizza party with the chain’s 5 ‘N Up Lineup, including breadsticks, pizza, pasta, sweets and more — starting at $5 each.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery – Enjoy any fruit pie for $7.99 or any cream pie for $9.99 — all month long in October.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop – Get FREE delivery and a FREE cookie (sugar, oatmeal chocolate chip or chocolate brownie) on orders placed through Grubhub, from October 25 to 31.

Protein Bar & Kitchen – Get 50% off Smashing Pumpkin Smoothie or Great Pumpkin Latte — all day.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill — First responders get FREE Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti entrée — all month long in October.

Ruby Tuesday – On Halloween, from 3 p.m. to closing, get a petite sirloin for $7.99 and/or its Endless Garden Bar for only $5 — just ask your server for either deal or both.

Sawaya Law Firm – Don’t drink & drive. Get FREE cab, UBER or Lyft ride home — up to $35, from October 31 to November 3.

Snarf’s Sandwiches – Dress up as “Sam, Chip or Bev” from its logo and get a 7″ non-specialty sandwich for FREE — dine-in only.

SONIC Drive-In – Bite into corn dogs for only 50¢ each — all day on Halloween.

TGI Fridays – Chomp on a cheeseburger and fries for only $5 — from October 14 to November 3.

13th Floor Haunted House – Save $10 on Fast Pass ticket with purchase of 2-liter bottle of Crush (any flavor) at King Soopers — available Sunday through Thursday, through October 31.

Voodoo Doughnut – As part of its Costume Contest, show up in costume and get a FREE Cannolo — through November 1. The offer is only valid at the shop’s 98 S. Broadway location. Costume required.

Wendy’s – Get the chain’s Halloween BOO! Book for $1 with 5 coupons — each good for a FREE Jr. Frosty — available through October 31.

