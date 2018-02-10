KUSA — Now that October is here, it's time to think about Halloween. There's no shortage of places to take your kids trick-or-treating even before the main event on Halloween night, which falls on a Wednesday this year.

Many events occur the weekend prior to Halloween since it's midweek. A lot of them are free but there are fees for others.

October 25

Boonion Station: Kids Halloween Parade and party, Union Station 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This family-friendly spooky celebration will haunt Union Station once again! Bring your little ghosts, superheroes and princesses to enjoy trick-or treating at merchant shops, a costume parade, mini-train rides, balloon/facepaint artists, surprise costumed characters, and so much more.

Prizes will be given for best costume and best group/family costume. The event is FREE and open to the public!

October 26

Firestone PD Halloween Safe Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26

The event takes place at the Firestone Regional Sports Complex. It includes carnival-style games to challenge every age, a trackless train for fun rides, inflatables, food truck, safety handouts and a goody bag for attendees.

Spooky Streets, The Streets at Southglenn, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26

The Streets at SouthGlenn's 7th Annual "Spooky Streets" takes place on Friday, October 26 from 4:30-7: 30 p.m.

Enjoy a FREE family celebration of all things Halloween including kids' entertainment, balloon artists, caricaturists, music and dancing, a parade of costumes and lots of spooky surprises! Bring a can of food for Food Bank of the Rockies and receive a special treat, while supplies last!

***Please note. This is NOT a trick-or-treating event throughout the shopping center, but instead more of a Halloween festival within Commons Park.

Trick or Treat Street, Olde Town Arvada, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26

Bring your little monsters, goblins and ghouls to Olde Town Arvada for free Trick or Treating at participating businesses. Candy will be given out while supplies last.

Stop by Olde Town Square to participate in our costume contest to win great prizes. The contest will be judged by votes on social media after the event. So, come by get a photo snapped and continue on your way!

While there check out Halloween performances by Destination Dance and stick around to get some pointers on your Thriller dance moves.

No Halloween is complete without a Haunted House! Walk through the Haunted House at Eli Ashby Healing Arts Center/Carly’s Boutique at 7401 Grandview Avenue for a ghostly good time.

Cost of the Haunted House is $2 a person with all proceeds being donated.

Trick or Treat Street, Children's Museum, Denver 9 a.m to 6 p.m. Oct. 26

For three days, beginning Friday, Oct 26 and continuing through Sunday Oct 28 the Children’s Museum will host the most boo-tiful fall festival in town, full of pumpkins, straw bales, delicious goodies and the cutest costumed kids you’ve ever seen!

Spook-tacular Activities:

Trick or Treating

Monster Carnival

Halloween Crafts

Spooky Science Experiments

Face Painting

Fang-tastic Treats in The Teaching Kitchen

Instrument Petting Zoo with Swallow Hill Music

Rocky Mountain Mini Train ($2 - cash only)

Event Day Pricing

Under 1: Free

Ages 1 & 60+: $14

Ages 2-59: $16

Members are free!*

Advance ticket sales are not available. Purchase day-of tickets at the front desk.

BOO-rific Bash and Splash, Ridge Rec Center, Littleton, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bring the whole family to Foothills Park & Recreation District’s BOO-rific Bash & Splash!

Fee: $5 per child, adults FREE; no registration, pay at the door

This affordable, fun and safe indoor trick-or-treating event allows children to dress in full costume, trick-or-treat among community business tables and enjoy fun activities.

Swimming in the Ridge Pools is included in the festivities, swimsuit required to go swimming. Children 5 and under MUST be accompanied in the water by an adult (age 18 or older) and be within arm’s reach at all times.

October 27

Tiny Terror Town, Frederick, 4 p.m to 8 p.m., Oct. 27

Come discover the tiniest frights you’ll find on the Front Range at the first ever Tiny Terror Town in Crist Park (105 5th St.). The event includes safe trick-or-treating, a pet costume contest and what event organizers have dubbed the World’s Tiniest Haunted House.

Costumes are encouraged to trick or treat with community organizations, Downtown Frederick businesses and the Ghost Busters car 4 to 6 p.m. Miners Museum, which will be transformed to the World’s Tiniest Haunted House will be open for tours between 6 and 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, Wheat Ridge, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 27

This is a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience for kids and their families. Participating businesses and community members decorate their cars and trucks with creative disguises and hand out candy to kids.

The event, which takes place at 7101 W. 38th Avenue, also features a haunted house, carnival games, and a trunk decorating competition. Don’t miss out on this spooky good time.

BOO! On Briggs Street, Erie, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 27

The Town’s free Trunk or Treat event has moved downtown and expanded and will now take place in the parking lots on the southeast corner of Wells and Briggs and the northeast corner of Moffat and Briggs. Many of the downtown businesses will be participating in a storefront decorating contest–voting for “People’s Choice” will open on Monday, October 22; the winners will be announced at the event.

Trunk or Treat and Storefront trick or treating is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Boo! on Briggs Street will also feature costume contests. The night will be capped off with a glow-in-the-dark dance party complete with a professional DJ and complimentary glow-in-the-dark giveaways for the kids.

Spooktacular 2018, Castle Rock, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27

Come out to the Philip S. Miller Park for this year's Spooktacular! There will be Halloween and fall fun for the whole family Saturday. Activities include games, bounce houses, face painting, prizes and of course food and candy.

PLEASE NOTE: In an effort to control crowds, arrival times are split, with those whose last names start with A to L asked to stop by between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Those with last names starting with L to Z should come between 2 and 3 p.m.

Sensory friendly activities are scheduled between noon and 1 p.m.

Halloween trick-or-treating, The Gardens on Havana, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27

Bring the whole family in costume to go trick-or-treating at the Merchants at The Gardens on Havana (former Buckingham Square Mall site) on the SE corner of Havana & Mississippi. More than 30 merchants at The Gardens on Havana will all have free candy for the kids (while candy lasts).

You can get FREE Family/Individual professional photos in the rose garden from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. to be entered into the costume contest.

The pictures will be posted on their Facebook page & Instagram profile @OnHavanaStreet (no names associated) and you can print or share these pictures with your friends and family.

Belmar Boo, Belmar Shopping area, Lakewood, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27

Join Belmar in celebrating Halloween with daytime trick-or-treating at the Belmar Boo! This is a free community event, costumed kids 10 and under and pets are invited to trick-or-treat the streets of Belmar. Enjoy a Halloween Pet Costume Contest and Parade.

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. you can trick-or-treat, play games and snap photos along the streets of Belmar. Candy maps are available on the plaza. The Monster Mash’ flash mob and dance performance on the Belmar Plaza by Cherry Creek Dance is at 11:30 a.m.

The Halloween Pet parade begins at 12:30 p.m. with prizes awarded for the best-dressed pets. Pet registration opens at 11:30 a.m. at the registration booth on the Belmar Plaza A $5 donation to the Animal Tranquility Project at Foothills Animal Shelter is recommended.

Niwot's Great Pumpkin Party, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27

Costume up the kids, bring the kid-friendly dog, and head downtown for trick or treating, the parade, doggie costume contest, hay rides and more!

The event takes place at Old Town & Cottonwood Square. Below is the schedule of events:

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Trick or Treating in Niwot. All Shop Keepers in Old Town and Cottonwood Park West will be open to celebrate Halloween with treats for the trick or treaters.

11:30 a.m.

Kids and Animal Parade. Come in costume. Everyone is invited to participate in the parade. Starts at Niwot Liquor, 2nd ave and Niwot Road, at 11:15 a.m.

12:30 p.m.

Dog Costume Contest

10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Hayrides

Halloween Family Fun Festival, Loveland Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27

Join the Loveland Museum for the 17th anniversary of the Halloween Family Fun Festival! This family-friendly event draws hundreds of families downtown for trick-or-treating, activity booths and entertainment. Dress up the family and head into town for some Halloween fun!

Peters Park (next to the Museum) and the adjacent lot will be filled with community booths with several fun activities for children. There will also be food, entertainment, and a costume contest. Downtown merchants will be giving each ghost, goblin, princess, and butterfly a treat, while supplies last!

There will also be a Halloween costume contest.

Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat Street, Longmont, 10 a.m. Oct. 27

Dress up in your Halloween Costume, march on Main Street and visit Downtown participating merchants for Trick or Treat Street immediately following the parade.

Kids of all ages can be a part of this costume foot parade. No registration is required! Strollers or wagons are recommended for tiny feet; no motorized vehicles or large animals. Dogs must be leashed.

9:30 am Line-up in front of the St. Vrain Memorial Building, 700 Longs Peak Ave.

10:00 a.m. Foot Parade Start! Come in costume! Route will be lengthy; wagons and strollers recommended. Enjoy the sounds of local bands interspersed within the parade.

Safe Street Halloween, Northglenn High School, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct 27

Northglenn’s safest and scariest event is back with Safe Street Halloween. Costume-clad youngsters and their families travel throughout Northglenn High School.

Receive candy, frights and delights going through the haunted gym, the scary hallway and arachnophobia corner!

Don’t worry – there’s plenty of not-so-scary fun for the young ones, with decorated classrooms, cookie decorating, contests, and trunk-or-treat.

Trick or Treat at the Firehouse, Denver Firefighter's Museum, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 27

There are kid-friendly activities throughout the Denver Firefighters Museum, including trick or treat stations, halloween-themed crafts, and a fun, engaging scavenger hunt.

Author Cindy Brick will be there doing readings of her new book "Ghosts and Legends of Colorado's Front Range." Her book will be for sale in the gift shop with a portion of the proceeds going to the Denver Firefighters Museum.

Tennyson Trick or Treat Street & Festival, Denver, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct 27

The Tennyson Berkeley Business Association is hosting this event and fall festival. Trick or Treat at participating businesses up and down Tennyson and then head over to Cesar Chavez Park between 41st and 42nd for a fall festival!

Harbor Church will be providing carnival games and candy for the whole family in partnership with other area businesses. Come out with the kids for fun with the whole family and make a day of it.

Southlands Mall Trick or Treat Trail, Aurora 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct 27

The annual FREE event takes place in the Town Square at the shopping center in southeast Aurora. Retailers along Main Street hand out candy to those who pass by. There's also a haunted house sponsored by the YMCA, a pet costume contest, pumpkin decorating contest, games and more.

Trick or Treat train, Colorado Railroad Museum, Golden All day Oct. 27

It’s full steam ahead for tricks, treats and trains at the Colorado Railroad Museum! This event takes place both Saturday Oct 27 and Sunday Oct. 28.

The Railroad Halloween Town is a safe place to enjoy Trick or Treating. Catch a ride behind a historic Denver & Rio Grande Steam Locomotive in vintage passenger cars hosted by conductors and engineers in full costume.

Visit all of the special stops to fill your treat bags and tickle your funny bones including the “not so spooky” Haunted Railcar and the Olde Railroaders Silly Graveyard. Enjoy local food, kettle corn, shaved ice and even get your face painted. Finally, get a great picture of your costume as you pose in front of our Pumpkin Patch cart.

Admission: Museum members and Children under 2 are free, Children $5, Adults $15 and Seniors $10. Admission includes unlimited rides on the Steam Engine as well as entertainment throughout the grounds. They'll be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with entertainment and events running 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 28

Trick or Treat Natural Trail at Star K Ranch, Aurora, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28

Stroll the Trick-or-Treat Natural Trail at Star K Ranch for booths, treats, scavenger hunt puzzles and lots of open space to play!

The event takes place at the Morrison Nature Center, which is located at 16002 E. Smith Road.

Goblin Give Out, downtown Littleton, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct 28

Kids can wear their costumes and trick-or-treat at participating merchants throughout downtown Littleton.

Halloween on the Promenade, Loveland, 12 p.m to 3 p.m. Oct 28

Get in the Halloween spirit with games, prizes, dancing, a dog costume contest, hay rides, pumpkin patch and more.

Festivities take place in front of the Rock Bottom Brewery Restaurantant.

Howl-o-Ween at Town Center at Aurora, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct 28

KidX Club members are invited to dress in their Halloween costume and enjoy safe trick-or-treating around the mall for candy and other goodies. In center court there will be a costume contest, spooky arts & crafts and more.

You can information here to sign up for the KidX Club. Membership is free.

October 30

Trick or Treat Street, John F. Kennedy High School Denver 5 p.m. to 7 p .m. Oct 30

More than 500 children are expected at the 21st annual Trick or Treat Street taking place at the school located on South Lamar Street. The event is geared toward children age two through grade 5 and provides a safe, fun environment for them to collect lots of candy.

The cost is $3 per child. There's no admission after 6:45 p.m.

October 31

Erie Police Department Halloween Safe Shop, Erie, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 31

The Erie Police Department would like to invite kids to the Police Station for their 4th Annual Halloween Safe Stop! Kids are invited to dress-up, bring their parents to stop by to say hi, tour the police department and receive a Halloween bag (while supplies last) from the Erie Police Department.

The Halloween bags include candy, a safety coloring book and a safety flashlight to use during their night of trick-or-treating.

Trick or Treat on Main Street, Parker 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Bring all your little gouls, ghosts, goblins, princesses, super heroes and anyone else celebrating Halloween to Downtown Parker. Many local businesses will line the street providing a fun and safe place for kids of all ages to trick-or-treat.

The event takes place along Main St in downtown Parker. It's a free event sponsored by the Cherry Creek Valley Rotary Club of Parker.

Fangtastic Festival, Castle Rock, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m and 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Celebrate at Festival Park with costumes, candy, inflatables, carnival games, hay ride and more!

To best accommodate all wishing to have Halloween fun this year, there are two locations hosting the community’s traditional favorite activities.

Downtown Castle Rock is hosting Fangtastic Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. with costumes, candy, inflatables, carnival games, hay rides and more at Festival Park.

The Outlets at Castle Rock will be hosting Wicked Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., with face painting, a spooky magic show, a costume contest and store-to-store trick-or-treating.

The timing for the events was staggered so the community can enjoy both events for a safe and happy Halloween.

Munchkin Masquerade 2018, Boulder, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31

Each year, Downtown Boulder is invaded by thousands of tiny ghosts & goblins, dinosaurs & dragons, fairies & princes, superheroes and animals of every size trick-or-treating along Pearl Street. The recommended age is children 12 and under.

Halloween Walk, Evergreen, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Bring your little creatures dressed in their best outfits for the annual Halloween Walk. Candy is bought and given out by all of the participating downtown businesses for your family enjoyment.

Trunk or Treat, Riverside Church in Denver, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

This safe alternative will be held in the parking lot of Riverside Church from 5-8 pm. Bring your kids in costume so they can enjoy gathering candy from the decorated trunks!

The church is located at 2401 Alcott St, in Denver.

