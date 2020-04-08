Cedar Point cancels HalloWeekends for 2020, announces reduced operating calendar for fall

The haunting screams from Cedar Point's HalloWeekends have been silenced for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Halloween season has just taken another blow.

Cedar Point has canceled its traditional HalloWeekends event for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Park officials announced Tuesday that HalloWeekends will instead be replaced by something different this year.

“A new ‘Tricks and Treats Fall Fest’ will be introduced starting Sept. 12,” park officials said. “This event will take the place of HalloWeekends for 2020 only, and has been designed with unique entertainment, food and activities for all ages. This event will enable better social distancing and capacity management.”

More details about the "Tricks and Treats Fall Fest" are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Cedar Point also released details regarding reduced operating dates for the remainder of the 2020 season. After Labor Day, the park will only be open Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 8 p.m. Park officials said the last day of operation is expected to be Sunday, Nov. 1.

Some Cedar Point fans were speculating the park would scrap HalloWeekends this year. Other Halloween events across the country have already canceled their plans amid COVID-19 concerns, including Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World, Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, Kennywood amusement park’s Phantom Fright Nights and Eastern State Penitentiary’s Terror Behind the Walls.

Kings Island has also revealed that its Halloween Haunt and WinterFest have both been canceled for this year. Haunt, however, will also get the "Tricks and Treats Fall Fest" replacement.

Cedar Point, which was recently named the second-best amusement park in America, was supposed to celebrate its 150th anniversary season this year. That celebration, however, has been postponed until 2021 -- including the debut of the park's new family boat ride known as Snake River Expedition.