Skeletons are the competitors in Colorado woman's Olympic-themed Halloween display

A Louisville woman is showing some serious dedication to Halloween – and the Olympics – with a holiday display of skeletons competing in Olympic sports.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A Louisville woman shows serious dedication to Halloween and the Olympics with a holiday display of skeletons competing in Olympic sports.

Emily Wright calls her backyard decorations "the skellie Olympics." She set the display up there because it faces a walking path that leads to a nearby open space.

The display changes every day, and she said she has plenty of ideas to fill the rest of the month.

"Any swimming event," she said. "I really get a kick out of the swimming events. Winter-wise, the bobsled's pretty cool. I'm not sure how we're going to jury-rig that, but we're going to figure it out."

Wright said the display is three years strong, and she's dedicated to changing the display every day.

So far, the "skellies" have moved into the Olympic village, gotten COVID-19 tests and gone through the opening ceremonies.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can't-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.