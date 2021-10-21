Denver releases COVID safety guidance for Halloween

Denver Department of Public Health & Environment recommends anyone age 12 and older get vaccinated before the holidays.

DENVER — The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) on Wednesday announced COVID-19 safety guidance for Halloween and the 2021 holiday season.

With holiday celebrations bringing generations together, DDPHE recommends anyone age 12 years and older get vaccinated before the holiday season.

DDPHE said all three COVID-19 vaccines are free, readily available and require no proof of insurance or identification.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) recommend taking the following precautions this Halloween and holiday season:

Go trick-or-treating outside in small groups and avoiding crowded indoor Halloween parties.

Costume masks are not a substitute for face coverings that protect against COVID-19. Face coverings that protect against COVID-19 should be made from two or more breathable fabric layers that cover the nose and mouth, with no gaps around the face. If wearing a costume mask over a cloth face covering makes it hard to breathe, consider a Halloween-themed cloth mask as part of the costume instead.

Protect those not yet eligible for vaccination, such as young children, by getting yourself and other eligible people around them vaccinated.

Wear well-fitting face coverings over the nose and mouth in public indoor settings if not fully vaccinated. Even those who are fully vaccinated should wear a face covering in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission. Remember gathering outdoors is safer than indoors. Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces. Those who are sick or have symptoms should NOT host or attend gatherings. Those with COVID-19 symptoms or have close contact with someone who has COVID-19 should get tested immediately.



Those planning to travel for a holiday or event should visit the CDC’s Travel page to help decide the best plans for travel, according to DDPHE.

The CDC still recommends delaying travel until all those traveling are fully vaccinated. Everyone, even those who are fully vaccinated, is still required to wear a mask on public transportation this holiday season.

Additional resources about vaccination, testing and booster shots can be found on DDPHE’s COVID-19 webpage.

