DENVER — October is here and no doubt Halloween is on the minds of many. Halloween night is the main event for trick-or-treating for most but you certainly don't have to wait until then to get some sweet treats.

Here's a list of places to collect candy before Halloween arrives.

Oct. 12

Candy Crawl, Shops at Northfield, Oct. 12, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Join the Shops at Northfield for a FREE, family-friendly, Halloween-inspired CANDY CRAWL.

There will be entertainment; face painters, balloon art, a fire dancer, “Thriller” dancers, a hayride, crafts by Whimsy Paint & Sip, a costume contest.

Candy available at participating retailers, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST-first, come, first serve.

The Denver Police Department District 5 will also be here passing out candy and showing off some of their cool police cars!

Autowash Stapleton will be offering a trunk-or-treat (with 30 or so show cars), while supplies last.

The Urban Farm at Stapleton for supplying limited pumpkins to purchase (in various sizes) to benefit their organization and animals. They will have the 4 H Kids at the crawl to provide education and information on their animals!

Have an event to add? Email janet.oravetz@9news.com

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oct. 24

Boonion Station: Trick-or-Treat Parade, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bring your little ghosts & goblins to enjoy a trick-or-treat parade through Denver Union Station, balloon & face-paint artists, live entertainment, and much more!

Prizes will be given for best individual costume and best group/family costume. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oct. 25

Firestone Police Department Halloween Safe Night, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event takes place at Firestone Regional Sports Complex and includes carnival-style games to challenge every age, a trackless train for fun rides, inflatables, food trucks, safety handouts and a goody bag for attendees.

Trick-or-Treat Street in Olde Town Arvada, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District sponsors the event which is free. Bring your little monsters, goblins, and ghouls to Olde Town Arvada for free Trick or Treating at participating businesses. Candy will be given out while supplies last.

Children's Museum Denver Marsico Campus Trick-or-Treat Street, Oct. 25-27 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For three days, the Museum will host an unBOOlievably fun fall festival with treats galore, carnival games, Halloween crafts, special characters and more.

Activities include:

Trick or Treating

Monster Carnival

Halloween Crafts

Spooky Science Experiments

Fang-tastic Treats in The Teaching Kitchen

Rocky Mountain Mini Train ($3 - cash only)

Special Costumed Characters

Live Music Performances

NOTE: Paid museum admission is required.

Thinkstock

Oct. 26

Tiny Terror Town, Crist Park, Frederick, Oct. 26, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is the second year for the Halloween event, which includes the world’s tiniest haunted house, according to their website.

The family-friendly event will be a safe place for kids and families to trick-or-treat at tiny abodes in Crist Park with businesses in downtown Frederick. Trick-or-treating runs until 6 p.m. with other activities following until 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, Lutheran Medical Center, Wheat Ridge, Oct. 26, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This is a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience for kids and their families. Participating businesses and community members decorate their cars and trucks with creative disguises and hand out candy to kids.

The event also features a photo station, carnival games, and a trunk decorating competition.

It has moved to a new location this year and will take place at 3555 N. Lutheran Parkway.

RELATED: Halloween movies you can watch on the big screen in Colorado

BOO! on Biggs Street, Erie, Oct. 26, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trick or Treat in Historic Downtown Erie. Trunk or Treat, Halloween Costume Contests and More! Many downtown businesses will be participating in a storefront decorating contest.

It's free for all ages although there's a fee for costume contest entries.

This event includes Halloween and fall fun for the whole family at Phillip S Miller Park, located at 1375 W. Plum Creek Parkway.

There will be games, bounce houses, face painting, prizes, food, and of course, candy.

PLEASE NOTE: In an effort to control crowds, arrival times are split, with those whose last names start with A to L asked to stop by between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Those with last names starting with L to Z should come between 3 and 4 p.m.

Sensory-friendly activities are scheduled between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Trick-or-treat on Havana Street, The Gardens on Havana, Oct. 26, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Collect sweets from 30+ merchants at The Gardens on Havana while supplies last. You can also snag free from photos in your costume between noon and 2 p.m in the Rose Garden at 1350 S. Ironton Street.

Belmar Boo, Lakewood, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join Belmar in celebrating Halloween with daytime trick-or-treating and a pet costume contest at the Belmar Boo! This is a free community event, costumed kids 10 and under are invited to trick-or-treat the streets of Belmar.

There's also a "monster mash" flash mob set to take place at Belmar Plaza at 11:30 a.m. and a Halloween pet costume contest.

RELATED: Haunted houses and Halloween attractions around Colorado in 2019

Niwot's Great Pumpkin Party, Old Town & Cottonwood Square, Oct 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Costume up the kids, bring the kid-friendly dog, and head to downtown Niwot for trick or treating, the parade, doggie costume contest, hayrides and more.

All shop keepers in Old Town and Cottonwood Park West will be open to celebrate Halloween with treats for the trick or treaters.

Everyone is invited to participate in the parade. Parade lines up at Niwot Liquor, 2nd Avenue and Niwot Road, at 11:20 a.m.

Dress up in your Halloween Costume, march on Main Street and visit Downtown participating merchants for Trick or Treat Street immediately following.

Kids of all ages can be a part of this costume foot parade. Strollers or wagons are recommended for tiny feet; no motorized vehicles or large animals are allowed and dogs must be leashed.

The parade lines up beginning at 9:30 a.m. in front of the St. Vrain Memorial Building, 700 Longs Peak Avenue. The foot parade starts at 10 a.m. and there are local bands playing along the route.

Costumed children and their families can meet Scooby, Shaggy and the rest of those meddling kids at this free event.

Candy and other Scooby snacks will be plentiful. Collect them in the Trunk-or-Treat outside the school, or inside the classrooms, which are decorated by Northglenn High School students.

Each year about 5,000 children attend and more than 3,500 pounds of candy are handed out.

Tennyson Trick-or-Treat Street Fall Festival, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat at participating businesses up and down Tennyson Street and/or head over to Cesar Chavez Park between E. 41st Avenue and E. 42nd Avenue for a fall festival.

Local businesses will be providing carnival games and goodies for the whole family.

Southlands Trick-or-Treat Trail, Town Square, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat down Main Street ( until candy runs out)

YMCA haunted house

Live entertainment & games

Please note this is a paid event

It’s full steam ahead for tricks, treats, and trains!

The Railroad Halloween Town is a safe place to enjoy Trick or Treating. Catch a ride behind a historic Denver & Rio Grande Steam Locomotive in vintage passenger cars hosted by conductors and engineers in full costume.



Visit all of the special stops with your treat bags and tickle your funny bones including the “not so spooky” Haunted Railcar and the Olde Railroaders Silly Graveyard.

Enjoy circus entertainment, local food, concessions, churned ice cream and even get your face painted. Finally, get a great picture of your costume as you pose in front of our Pumpkin Patch cart and historical equipment.



Admission: $20 adults, $10 children (2-15), $15 seniors. Museum members, children under 2 and active military personnel are free.

Thinkstock

Oct. 27

Learn about nature as you trick-or-treat around the nature trail at Star K Ranch at 16002 E. Smith Road in Aurora.

Goblin Give Out, Downtown Littleton, Oct. 27, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hey Kids! Wear your Halloween Costumes and Trick-or-Treat at participating merchants throughout Downtown Littleton.

RELATED: Where to find fall, harvest & pumpkin festivals in Colorado

Halloween on the Promenade, Oct. 27, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Halloween on the Promenade takes place outside of Rock Bottom Brewery, get in the Halloween spirit with games, prizes, a dog costume contest, hayrides, pumpkin patch and more.

This event is FREE and open to the public.



To help SCARE AWAY HUNGER cash donations and non-perishable food donations will be accepted at the KidsPak booth.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oct. 30

Please note this a paid event and registration is required!

Fun, kid-friendly activities with a spooky Halloween twist! Bring your best costume and trick or treat through Old Station One!

Oct. 31

Bring all your little ghouls, ghosts, goblins, princesses, superheroes and anyone else celebrating Halloween to Downtown Parker.

Many local businesses will line the street providing a fun and safe place for kids of all ages to trick-or-treat.

This FREE family-friendly event is hosted by the Cherry Creek Valley Rotary Club of Parker and open to everyone.

Munchkin Masquerade, Boulder, Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Each year, Downtown Boulder is invaded by thousands of tiny ghosts & goblins, dinosaurs & dragons, fairies & princes, superheroes and animals of every size trick-or-treating along Pearl Street. Recommended for children ages 12 and under.

Bring your little creatures dressed in their best outfits for the annual Halloween Walk. Candy is bought and given out by all of the participating downtown businesses for your family enjoyment.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories