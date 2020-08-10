Downtown Greeley cancels Trick or Treat Street amid COVID-19 concerns

Greeley Downtown Development Authority (DDA) canceled its event scheduled for Oct. 30.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the cancelation of their Oct. 30 Trick or Treat Street event to comply with local COVID-19 restrictions, the organization said in a news release.

"Trick or Treat Street is one of our favorite events to put on, and we considered every option to make it work, but ultimately there was no way we could ensure a safe event," said Executive Director Bianca Fisher.

The event in the past hosted several thousand trick or treaters. Knowing that, DDA said they decided there was no sure way to maintain social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines.

"There is no way to establish controlled entry and exit points to limit the number of attendees," said Alison Hamling, DDA's director of experience. "Technically we would be in severe violation of state mandates for events, and it would be irresponsible to our schools and community."

Event organizers in Downtown Greeley said they look forward to welcoming trick or treaters to another Trick or Treat Street next year.