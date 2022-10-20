Millions of Halloween lights are lit for a drive-through display

The Christmas in Color creators have a spooky lighting extravaganza for Halloween.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Denver's biggest Christmas drive-through light display is celebrating spooky season before the holiday season.

Fright Lights has opened in the parking lot of Water World with millions of lights synchronized to Halloween music.

From the creators of Christmas in Color, the drive-through display will be open through Monday, Oct. 31.

Tickets can be reserved at FrightLights.com for $30 per vehicle.

Earlier this month, Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its holiday drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison.

The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for the first time. The new display will be in Aurora at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

The displays each feature more than one million LED lights arranged into tunnels, trees, giant candy canes, snowflakes and more, all synchronized to festive holiday music on the FM radio dial.

The Christmas in Color display first set up at Water World in Federal Heights in 2018 and a second display opened at Morrison's Bandimere Speedway in 2019.

The three Colorado locations, Water World, Bandimere Speedway and Arapahoe County Farigrounds, are scheduled to open for the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 18.

Christmas in Color will be open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 2. All locations are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Organizers estimate it takes visitors about 30 minutes to weave their way slowly through each display. Guests will also get a pair of 3D glasses to wear during the experience. Only one ticket is needed per vehicle.

Tickets are on sale at ChristmasinColor.net.

