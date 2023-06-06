Here's the '31 Nights of Halloween' schedule

Light the black flame candle: This year's lineup is more spook-tacular than ever.

SALEM, Mass. — Freeform's "31 Night's of Halloween" schedule has arrived.

The spooky season kicks off Sunday, Oct. 1, and continues through Tuesday, Oct. 31.

"Monsters, Inc.," "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Cruella" and "The Addams Family" are among the film on this year's schedule, as well as the Freeform premieres of "Encanto," "Zombies" and "Zombies 2."

The Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" will air at least 15 times this October on Freeform.

More popular than ever, the original Sanderson Sisters returned for "Hocus Pocus 2" last year. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprised their roles in the sequel that is streaming on Disney+.

"Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with '31 Nights of Halloween' as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season," said Simran Sethi, executive vice president of programming and content strategy for ABC Entertainment and Freeform.

"There's something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup," Sethi said.

Here's the complete Freeform's 31 Night's of Halloween schedule for 2023:

Sunday, Oct. 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Mrs. Doubtfire"

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Scared Shrekless"

10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

12:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

2:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

4:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

6:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

8:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

10:50 p.m. EDT/ PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

1:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"

Monday, Oct. 2

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches"

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches Too"

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

Midnight-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror " episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 3

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic"

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Twilight: Special Edition"

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: New Moon"

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Cruella"

Midnight-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 4

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: New Moon"

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse"

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

6:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" marathon

Midnight EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

Thursday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse"

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1"

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)

Midnight EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

Friday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2"

3:30-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

Midnight EDT/PDT – "Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 7

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "ZOMBIES" – Freeform Premiere

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "ZOMBIES 2" – Freeform Premiere

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Scared Shrekless"

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Addams Family" (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Addams Family Values"

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"

Sunday, Oct. 8

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Scared Shrekless"

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Addams Family" (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Addams Family Values"

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Craft" (1996)

Monday, Oct. 9

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Bewitched" (2005)

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Craft" (1996)

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

Midnight-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 10

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Twilight: Special Edition"

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: New Moon"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

Midnight-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 11

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1"

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2"

6:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" marathon

Midnight EDT/PDT – "Ready or Not"

Thursday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2"

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Mrs. Doubtfire"

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

Midnight EDT/PDT – "Twitches"

Friday, Oct. 13

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney-Pixar)

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA

10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA

Midnight EDT/PDT – "Twitches Too"

Saturday, Oct. 14

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Mrs. Doubtfire"

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space"

10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

1:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pop 'N Knowledge Edition"

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus: Pop 'N Knowledge Edition"

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Incredibles" (Disney-Pixar)

8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Incredibles 2" (Disney-Pixar)

10:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

1:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

Sunday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches"

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches Too"

2:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Cruella"

11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

Monday, Oct. 16 – DISNEY 100

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Spider-Man" (2002)

1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Spider-Man 2" (2004)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)

Midnight-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 17

10:30 am. EDT/PDT – "Spider-Man 2" (2004)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Spider-Man 3" (2007)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

Midnight-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 18

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown High"

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

7:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" marathon

Midnight-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Thursday, Oct. 19

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Mrs. Doubtfire"

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" (2010)

Midnight EDT/PDT – "Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)

Friday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Bewitched" (2005)

3:30-8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Aladdin" (2019)

Midnight EDT/PDT – "Bewitched" (2005)

Saturday, Oct. 21

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches"

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches Too"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "ZOMBIES"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "ZOMBIES 2"

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)

1:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy"

Sunday, Oct. 22

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown High"

1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Return to Halloweentown"

3:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

5:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

7:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Encanto" – Freeform Premiere

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

Monday, Oct. 23

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "ZOMBIES"

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches"

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Twitches Too"

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

Midnight-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 24

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Frankenweenie" (2012)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

6:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Cruella"

Midnight-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 25

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Bewitched" (2005)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Craft" (1996)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

Midnight-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Thursday, Oct. 26

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Bewitched" (2005)

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Craft" (1996)

4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

Midnight-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Friday, Oct. 27

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" (2014)

4:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy" episodes

Midnight-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Saturday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown"

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

11:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Halloweentown High"

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Frankenweenie" (2012)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

Sunday, Oct. 29

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "ZOMBIES"

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "ZOMBIES 2"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Shrek Forever After"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Scared Shrekless"

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" 30th Anniversary

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Addams Family" (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Addams Family Values"

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Craft" (1996)

Monday, Oct. 30

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Craft" (1996)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Addams Family" (1991)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Addams Family Values"

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

Midnight-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 31

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Family Guy"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania"

6:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Hocus Pocus"

Midnight-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – "The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror" episodes

