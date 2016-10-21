Denver Botanic Gardens prepares ticket sale for Glow at the Gardens

Denver Botanic Gardens' nighttime Halloween celebration returns this October.

DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens will celebrate America's favorite gourd for six nights this October.

Glow at the Gardens will see the Botanic Gardens lit at night with spooky lighting displays and hundreds of glowing pumpkins.

The festive annual Halloween event opens Tuesday, Oct. 22, and continues through Sunday, Oct. 27.

Festival organizers say the after-hours event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will feature spooky live entertainment and hoards of gourds with thousands of jack o’ lanterns made from Colorado pumpkins.

Glow at the Gardens tickets are sure to sell out at BotanicGardens.org.

An online queueing system for Denver Botanic Gardens members will be in place beginning at 9:30 a.m. each day from Wednesday, Aug. 23, through Friday, Aug. 25, and Monday, Aug. 28. General public reservations and tickets on sale Monday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.

Member Presale (staggered release based on membership level)

President’s Circle, Garden Leader, Director’s Circle, Four Seasons, Patron, Supporter, Gardens Plus – Wednesday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m.

Friends & Family – Thursday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.

Dual Plus and Individual Plus – Friday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m.

