A guide to spooky Halloween attractions around Colorado

A roundup of haunted houses, corn mazes and other spooky attractions this Halloween season around Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — Spooky season has officially arrived in Colorado.

And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, the state is home to some pretty spine-chilling local haunts.

From haunted houses and ghost tours to creepy corn mazes, here's a look at some ghostly attractions to check out this Halloween season.

Enter if you dare.

The 13th Floor is back for its 15th season of bringing creepy haunts to the Mile High City. This year features three new attractions: Primal Fear, Midnight Mania and All Hallows Eve.

For an add on price, guests can also opt to try the Sensory Overload Intense Haunted House -- an experience where ticketholders have to rely on their sense of sound, smell and touch to make their way through a maze in complete darkness.

Other offerings include axe throwing, onsite food trucks and spooky libations at the Shriekeasy bar.

Take a terrifying ride into the woods at the Haunted Field of Screams near the famously haunted Riverdale Road. Guests will travel through uncharted territory as they roam through a 40-acre cornfield and encounter multiple lost souls and decrepit creatures along the way.

Denver Terrors Ghost Tours is back for another year of exploring the haunted history of Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The tour takes guests through 9-14 different haunted sites, each more spooky than the last. The collection of scary stories told nightly helps to unearth the dark secrets of Denver's past.

WHERE: Start at the Colorado State Capitol building at 200 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver.

Nightly starting at 8 p.m.

Nightly starting at 8 p.m. TICKETS: $25

The Frightmare Compound in Westminster has been scaring haunted house enthusiasts around Denver for decades, but each new year offers a fresh array of horrors to witness. During select nights, the compound will turn the lights off for a completely dark haunted house experience.

Other attractions include the Monster Museum, a coffin simulator and mini escape rooms. Guests are sure to find unimaginable terrors behind every corner.

Elitch Gardens is turning spooky during weekends this October. Guests can enjoy family activities by day before the amusement park transforms into a place where monsters, stalkers and mayhem are lurking around every corner.

Hellscream Haunted House in Colorado Springs has a bunch of sinister offerings this Halloween season. The multi-story haunted house is filled with horrors that are sure to get your heart pounding.

Terror In the Corn is described as an immersive, mile-long experience into a world of the unknown where guests will make their way through a massive corn field, abandoned building and darkened streets while spooky happenings unfold all around.

One admission price gets you into four haunted attractions at the massive Fear Complex in Colorado Springs. Guests can explore the Haunted Mines, The Sanitarium, a 3-D Carnevil and Sinister Manor.

Frizler Farm Park is known for its massive corn maze designs each fall, but when the sun goes down, the creepy creatures who lurk within the maze come out to shake visitors to their core.

Other attractions include a you-pick pumpkin patch, pillow jumps, slides, ball zones, inflatables, pumpkin cannons and a beer garden, On Fridays starting Sept. 30, there will be short firework displays for guests to enjoy.

The Reinke Brothers Haunted Mansion has been a Halloween tradition in Littleton for more than 50 years. This year's Haunted Mansion promises to have even more chills and thrills than ever before.