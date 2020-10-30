34 Halloween treats, freebies and discounts in Colorado

No bones about it, these Halloween deals really scare up the savings for characters of all kinds.

No tricks here, just lots of treats.

Halloween fun can be frightfully expensive. However, bargain hunters can scare up lots of monster savings around town, if they haunt the right places. (The best treat of all for parents? Saving money!)

On Halloween, frugal families and their “little monsters” can find treats all over town. (Please note any age and/or costume requirements, before making plans.) Keep checking back as we plan to update this list through All Hallows Eve. If you find a deal we’ve missed, please email Bryan@MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

The deals are valid Saturday, Oct. 31 (unless noted otherwise) at participating locations, while supplies last.

Kids (12 & under) eat FREE on October 31 — up to two kids per adult entrée purchased. You must mention the offer to the server, prior to ordering. Children choose from a variety of entrées from the Applebee’s Kids Menu, including their choice of a side dish and juice, milk or chocolate milk. The offer is for dine-in only.

For the first time in years, the popular Peanuts’ Halloween special will not air on network television. All of the Peanuts specials are moving to Apple TV+. However, families can stream It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown for FREE — from October 30 to November 1.

Through October 30, spend $30 or more on a pick-up order through the chain’s website or delivery order via DoorDash and get a FREE slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake.

Add the slice to your cart and use promo code TREAT, before submitting your order to get the complimentary slice.

Sip on the chain’s Halloween-themed Spider Bite ‘Rita for just $5 — all month long.

The restaurant’s popular Boorito is going digital for its 20th anniversary. They’re giving away 500,000 buy-one-get-one FREE offers. Fans can claim a one-time-use code via text, from October 29 to 31.

From October 26 to 31, families can enjoy a FREE kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. For added festivity, kids are encouraged to wear their costumes, but it’s not required.

There are 5 locations in Colorado.

“Little monsters” can chomp on a DQ Kid’s Meal for just $1.99 via the chain’s app. The meal includes choice of an entrée, side, drink and Kid’s Cone (vanilla or chocolate.)

On Halloween, families can take the kids for a special treat at the popular barbecue restaurant. All kids (12 & under) dressed in costume can eat for FREE

Kids in costume (10 & under) get 1/2 price admission with the purchase of an adult ticket — from October 30 to November 1. Costume required.

On October 31, from 4 p.m. to closing, get a FREE Kid’s Meal with the purchase of any adult full-size entrée. No coupon necessary. Kid’s Meal comes with a regular fountain beverage or milk.

Limit one complimentary meal per adult entrée.

Dress up in Halloween attire and save 15% on all Hammond’s products. The discount runs through October 31. The candy factory is located at 5735 Washington St. in Denver. Costume required.

Experience The Exorcist (1973) on the big screen again for just $5 on October 30 and 31. The iconic horror film plays each day at both Colorado locations (Arvada and Denver) — showtimes vary.

From October 26 to 31, kids (12 & under) can sink their “fangs” into a Mr. Mummy pancake for FREE — from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The sweet offer is also available online with promo code FREEMUMMY. However, a minimum purchase of $20 is required for online orders.

Show up in costume and bite into a FREE Classic Cookie — no purchase necessary.

Even better, costumed customers can also scare up sweet savings with a buy-one-get-one FREE offer on the chain’s ice cream sandwiches, Wiches.

And, don’t forget, teachers get a lesson in savings with a FREE six-pack of cookies. The offer is valid with any purchase in-shop. The educator giveaway is available all month long in October and no costume is required.

Get sandwiched by savings with the chain’s buy-one-get-one sandwich at 50% off with this promo code. The offer runs through November 8.

Costumed customers get a FREE doughnut of their choice — open to all. Costume required.

Plus, the shop is offering a Sweet-or-Treat dozen for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen on select Saturdays — October 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Any customer in costume gets a FREE donut. Specialty donuts are not included. (If you choose a specialty donut, there will be an upcharge.) Costume required.

There are 10 shops are in Colorado.

Kids (12 & under) in costume can enjoy a FREE kids meal with the purchase of an entrée — from October 30 to November 1. If you prefer to enjoy your meal to-go, use promo code FREETREAT20 to redeem a complimentary kids meal with entrée purchase on the McAlister’s app.

There are only two locations in Colorado — Grand Junction and Pueblo.

Get Halloween Treat Pack for $1 with 12 coupons for FREE treats for kids — available through October 31.

The eatery is giving customers a FREE Sweet Loren’s gluten-free cookie with entrée purchase over the Halloween weekend — starting October 30. If you’re ordering online, there is a limit of one cookie per order.

There are 16 locations in Colorado. (However, the locations at DIA are not participating.)

It’s rare to scare up big savings at the grocery store. The grocery chain’s Green Valley Ranch location is offering a 25% storewide discount, including its new Cottage Craft Beer Store — from October 26 to November 1.

Enjoy $5 off an order of $20 or more with this promo code — valid online or in-restaurant. The offer runs through October 31.

Slice into the pizza chain’s Jack-O’-Lantern Pizza (a large, thin-crust pepperoni pizza) for $11. The specialty pizza is available through October 31. The pizza arrives unsliced, so you’ll need to do your own carving first — before digging into the zesty “pumpkin.”

Heat up the oven and get ready for a fun Halloween meal. Slice into the take-n-bake pizza chain’s Jack-O-Lantern pizza for Halloween fun — usually around $10. Price and participation may vary. The specialty pizza is available through October 31.

The popular seafood restaurant is offering a FREE order of seafood-stuffed mushrooms with dine-in or to-go orders of more than $40 placed online with promo code LOBSTER28. The offer runs through November 1.

Plus, the seafood restaurant is offering FREE delivery on to-go orders placed through RedLobster.com on October 31.

First responders get FREE Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti entrée — all month long in October.

Too many spirits celebrating Halloween? Don’t drink & drive. Get FREE cab, UBER or Lyft ride home — up to $35, on October 30 and 31.

Halloween is the time to be corny! And you can make it cornier at the fast food restaurant with its special on October 31 — get a corn dog for just 50¢, all day. There is no limit, so everyone can bite into a dog for just a few bucks.

You can also add a ½ Price Drink or Slush, when you order online or via the app. Deals will automatically apply to online and app orders.

The convenience store giant is offing a two-for-one pizza deal for purchase in-store, order-ahead-pickup or delivery on October 30 and 31. The deal is frightfully good because customers can redeem the offer twice per day.

To redeem the offer, customer must scan their 7Rewards barcode upon checkout. The offer is also available through the 7NOW delivery app.

Shake up Halloween! The restaurant is offering a FREE vanilla milkshake for kids (12 & under) in costume with any purchase. The sweet deal is only available in-store for pick-up, carry-out or dine-in. There is a limit of five complimentary shakes per purchase. Costume required.

Dress up as “Sam, Chip or Bev” from the sub shop’s logo and get a 7″ non-specialty sandwich for FREE — dine-in only. Costume required.

All children (12 & under) in costume can enjoy a FREE kid’s shake of their choice. Choose from classic flavors (including vanilla, chocolate or strawberry) or specialty flavors (including chocolate chip cookie dough, M&M or and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.) Costume required.

ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop

Mini monsters (12 & under) dressed in costume eat for FREE from the Kids Menu only. The offer is valid October 29 to 31 at all three Colorado locations — Centennial, Denver and Littleton. Costume required.

Get the chain’s Halloween BOO! Book for $1 with 5 coupons — each good for a FREE Jr. Frosty — available through October 31.

