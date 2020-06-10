Health officials share tips and tricks for a safe Halloween amid COVID-19 pandemic

CDPHE and DDPHE released recommendations for those who want to participate in Halloween activities.

DENVER — Trick-or-treating only with others in the same household, wearing face coverings, outdoor parties and limited capacity at haunted houses are among the tips recommended for a safe Halloween among the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will go over the guidelines during a media availability at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) released their guidelines on Tuesday.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, Denver status is listed as "Safer At Home, Level 2: Concern".

“Halloween 2020 will be unlike any other in recent history," said Robert McDonald, executive director of DDPHE and Denver’s Public Health Administrator. "We’re dealing with a global pandemic. And for most of us, it means uncertain times. But if we are careful, if we maintain proper social distancing, if we wear our face coverings and use sanitizer, we can maintain a little bit of our traditions and enjoy a fun evening with loved ones.”

The following are guidelines from DDPHE on how to best protect yourself and others while participating in Halloween activities in 2020.

Trick-or-treating

Trick-or-treating should be done with people you live with. Keep six feet apart from those not in your household. Know that visiting people from another household or staying close together for hours brings with it a risk of virus transmission. The more households you visit, the greater chance germs may spread and linger. Also, those who are immune compromised or not feeling well should not participate in any activities and avoid visitors.

Remember to bring hand sanitizer and have children practice not touching their faces. Take a break in between multiple homes and have your kids clean their hands with sanitizer. When you get home for the night, wash your hands immediately.

Handing treats out at the door is a low-risk activity. Be sure to wear masks and use hand sanitizer. Avoid having lots of little hands reaching inside a bowl or leaving a bowl outside your door. You also can provide a table with treats spaced out. This keeps contact to a minimum. The main point is to limit your interaction with others as much as possible. Also, it won’t hurt to disinfect your doorbell, buzzers, or other high-touch surfaces outside your home at evening’s end.

Costume Masks

A protective face mask is most important. Make sure it covers both your nose and mouth. Costume masks are not a substitute for cloth face-coverings unless they are made from two or more breathable fabric layers that cover the nose and mouth, with no gaps around the face. Wearing a costume mask over a cloth face covering may make it hard to breathe. Instead, consider a Halloween-themed cloth face-covering as part of the costume. Kids two years and younger are not required to wear a face covering, but everyone three years and older must wear one unless they cannot medically tolerate it.

Halloween Parties

Keep the party outdoors and keep the numbers small, no more than 10 people. Remember to wear your masks and maintain proper social distancing of at least six feet from others. Set up chairs and tables so everyone can be social, but still safely apart. Also, food and drinks should be prepackaged or in single servings—no shared foods or drinks, no buffets—with hand sanitizers readily available. Also, avoid karaoke, since singing more easily spreads the virus.

Haunted Houses