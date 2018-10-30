Brighton — Halloween is the one time of year you can dress up as whatever you want.

For Staff Sgt. Erin Urban, the haunting season is her favorite time of year all thanks to the character she becomes around Halloween.

For the past eight years, she’s has worked as an actor at Denver’s 13th Floor Haunted House. In about 45 minutes, Erin transforms into a psychotic clown named Maple.

“She is my alter ego,” Urban said. “She knows when to back off when people get a little scared, but she also feeds off the fear.”

KUSA

Now the General Manager of the 13th Floor, Erin doesn’t get to act or scare inside the haunted house as much as she used to, but she said she enjoys the times Maple does get to make an appearance.

“She has different outfits for difference occasions, and she has a very distinctive laugh,” jokes Urban, “I always get excited once the costume is fully on.”

For as long as she can remember, Urban’s family has always loved all things horror. Her dad designed horror-themed sets and she would often help with props.

“Family nights in my house was watching Stephen King movies constantly,” Urban said. “That’s when the love grew for me, and it just never went away from there – ever.”

KUSA

The love for scary movies and Halloween is now part of her own family. Her 11-year-old son, Kyler and husband Kristopher also share in the love for all things spooky.

Last August, Urban returned home from her second tour overseas just in time to surprise her family before reporting for work at the 13th Floor.

“I just hit the ground running as soon as I got home,” Urban said. “I suppose I enjoy the element of surprise in all areas of life.”

For more information on the 13th Floor Haunted House, click or tap here.

© 2018 KUSA-TV