DENVER — One of the best parts of the Halloween season is watching scary movies.

Luckily, movie theaters around the Denver metro area are getting into the spirit of the season by hosting spooky screenings all through October. Here’s a roundup of what we found:

October 9

Angel Heart, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre

Demonoid: Messenger of Death, 9:15 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

Memory: The Origins of Alien, 1:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. at Sie FilmCenter

Soul of the Demon, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Littleton

October 10

Memory: The Origins of Alien, 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 7:10 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. at Sie FilmCenter

Practical Magic, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

The Host, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster

Simon, King of the Witches, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

Friday the 13th, 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora

October 11

Halloween (1978), 11:59 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre

Friday the 13th, 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora

October 12

Phycho, 10:30 a.m. at Alamo Drafthouse - Sloans Lake

Friday the 13th, 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora

Halloween (1978), 11:59 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre

October 13

Alien 40th Anniversary (1979), 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at AMC Highlands Ranch 24, AMC Westminster Promenade 24, AMC Orchard 12 and AMC Southlands 16

The Mummy, 6 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

Dracula (1931) (Spanish), 5:15 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Littleton

October 14

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Littleton

Rhymes for Young Ghouls, 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Drafthous – Westminster

Rocky Horror Picture Show, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Littleton

October 15

The Cabin in the Woods, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster

The Craft, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

Vampire Hunter D (Subtitled), 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Littleton

The House of the Devil, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

October 16

The Witch, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre

October 17

Silence of the Lambs, 7:45 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora

October 18

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 11:59 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre

October 19

Natural Born Killers, 10:30 a.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora

October 20

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster

October 21

Nekromantik, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

October 22

Ghostbusters, 7 p.m. at Harkins Northfield 18 and Arvada

Evil of Dracula, 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster

October 23

The Witch, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

October 24

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari with Live Score, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster

Memory: The Origin of Alien, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

Halloween (1978), 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora

October 25

Rocky Horror Picture Show, 11:50 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari with Live Score, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

Halloween (1978), 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora

October 26

Eyes without a Face, 10:30 a.m. at Alamo Drafthouse - Sloans Lake

Rocky Horror Picture Show, 11:50 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre

Halloween (1978), 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora

October 27

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein,10:30 a.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Littleton

Dracula (1931) (Spanish), 3 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

October 29

The Exorcist – Director’s Cut, 7 p.m. at Harkins Northfield 18 and Arvada 14

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster

Rocky Horror Picture Show, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

Scary Movie (1991), 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

October 30

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster

Halloween (1978), 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Harkins Northfield 18 and Arvada 14

Next of Kin, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

October 31

Death Bed; The Bed That Eats, 7:15 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

Slumber Party Massacre at 7:15 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake

Halloween (1978), 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Harkins Northfield 18 and Arvada 14

November 1

The Addams Family (1991), 11:59 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre

