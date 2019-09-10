DENVER — One of the best parts of the Halloween season is watching scary movies.
Luckily, movie theaters around the Denver metro area are getting into the spirit of the season by hosting spooky screenings all through October. Here’s a roundup of what we found:
October 9
- Angel Heart, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre
- Demonoid: Messenger of Death, 9:15 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
- Memory: The Origins of Alien, 1:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. at Sie FilmCenter
- Soul of the Demon, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Littleton
October 10
- Memory: The Origins of Alien, 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 7:10 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. at Sie FilmCenter
- Practical Magic, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
- The Host, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster
- Simon, King of the Witches, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
- Friday the 13th, 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora
October 11
- Halloween (1978), 11:59 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre
- Friday the 13th, 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora
October 12
- Phycho, 10:30 a.m. at Alamo Drafthouse - Sloans Lake
- Friday the 13th, 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora
- Halloween (1978), 11:59 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre
October 13
- Alien 40th Anniversary (1979), 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at AMC Highlands Ranch 24, AMC Westminster Promenade 24, AMC Orchard 12 and AMC Southlands 16
- The Mummy, 6 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
- Dracula (1931) (Spanish), 5:15 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Littleton
October 14
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Littleton
- Rhymes for Young Ghouls, 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Drafthous – Westminster
- Rocky Horror Picture Show, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Littleton
October 15
- The Cabin in the Woods, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster
- The Craft, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
- Vampire Hunter D (Subtitled), 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Littleton
- The House of the Devil, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
October 16
- The Witch, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre
October 17
- Silence of the Lambs, 7:45 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora
October 18
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 11:59 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre
October 19
- Natural Born Killers, 10:30 a.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora
October 20
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster
October 21
- Nekromantik, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
October 22
- Ghostbusters, 7 p.m. at Harkins Northfield 18 and Arvada
- Evil of Dracula, 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster
October 23
- The Witch, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
October 24
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
- The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari with Live Score, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster
- Memory: The Origin of Alien, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
- Halloween (1978), 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora
October 25
- Rocky Horror Picture Show, 11:50 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre
- The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari with Live Score, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
- Halloween (1978), 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora
October 26
- Eyes without a Face, 10:30 a.m. at Alamo Drafthouse - Sloans Lake
- Rocky Horror Picture Show, 11:50 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre
- Halloween (1978), 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Aurora
October 27
- Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein,10:30 a.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Littleton
- Dracula (1931) (Spanish), 3 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
October 29
- The Exorcist – Director’s Cut, 7 p.m. at Harkins Northfield 18 and Arvada 14
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster
- Rocky Horror Picture Show, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
- Scary Movie (1991), 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
October 30
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Westminster
- Halloween (1978), 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Harkins Northfield 18 and Arvada 14
- Next of Kin, 9 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
October 31
- Death Bed; The Bed That Eats, 7:15 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
- Slumber Party Massacre at 7:15 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse – Sloans Lake
- Halloween (1978), 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Harkins Northfield 18 and Arvada 14
November 1
- The Addams Family (1991), 11:59 p.m. at Landmark’s Esquire Theatre
