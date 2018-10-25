This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

No tricks here, just lots of bargain treats. Halloween fun can be frightfully expensive. However, bargain hunters can scare up lots of savings with these delightfully good deals. That’s the best treat of all, right? Saving money!

On Halloween, frugal families and their “little monsters” can find treats all over town. (Note any age and/or costume requirements, before making plans.) The deals are valid Wednesday, October 31 at participating locations, while supplies last.

If you’re unsure of a location’s participation or an offer’s details, call ahead and save yourself any “horrifying” experiences. Also, check your favorite “local haunts” for more offers, as promos are not always limited to just national chains.

Kids (12 & under) eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. Choose from the Applebee’s Kids’ Menu, which includes an entrée, your choice of a side dish and juice, milk or chocolate milk. Limit four free kid’s meals with each adult entrée purchased. (The offer is only available at locations owned by Apple American Group in CO.)

Plus, for parents, Halloween is the final day for its month-long DOLLAR ZOMBIES –a rum cocktail for just $1.

Get Pizookie dessert for $3 — from October 10 to 31.

Get single scoop of ice cream for $1.50.

Get its famous Bang Bang Shrimp for just $6. The seafood restaurant is also serving $6 martinis, including its Pumpkin Spice Martini.

Kids (10 & under) eat free with the purchase of adult entrée.

Costumed customers get a free small custard or small fries.

Enjoy free food every week via its Chick-fil-A One app — good through December 29.

Sip its The Great Pumpkin margarita for just $5 — available all month long.

Treat yourself to a burrito, bowl, salad ororder of tacos for $4 from 3 p.m. to closing. Costume required. (Ordering online? Use promo code BOORITO to get the frightfully tasty deal.)

Save $5 on Dickey’s Family Pack — get two meats, three medium sides, six rolls and barbecue sauce.

Get 30% off 2019 books with promo code SCREAM (includes free shipping) — valid through October 31.

Kids (12 & under) can smile big with a free Scary Face Pancake from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kids (13 & under) eat free with purchase of adult entrée — coupon required.

Get free doughnut of your choice — open to all. Costume required.

Kids (12 & under) in costume eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. Limit two free kid’s meals per each adult entrée purchased.

Get Halloween Treat Pack for $1 with 12 coupons for free treats for kids — available through October 31.

Slice its thin-crust pepperoni Jack-O-Lantern pizza for $11 — available through October 31. There are also offering lots of pizza bundle specials, perfect for a Halloween party.

Carve into a Jack-O-Lantern pizza for $9 — upgrade to Family Size for few more bucks. Available through October 31.

Save 20% on all takeout and catering orders with promo code 20TOGO, when placing your order online or over the phone — from October 29 to November 1.

Kids eat for $1.99 every Wednesday, which just happens to fall on Halloween.

First responders get free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti entrée — all month long in October.

Don’t drink & drive. Get free cab, UBER or Lyft ride home — up to $35, from October 26 to 31.

Get buy-one-get-one free pizza via 7Rewards app, including pepperoni, Triple Cheese, Extreme Meat and sausage.

Dress up as “Sam, Chip or Bev” from its logo and get a 7″ non-specialty sandwich for free.

Get a corn dog for just 50¢ — available all day.

Get Halloween BOO! Book for $1 with 5 coupons — each good for a free Jr. Frosty — available through October 31.

