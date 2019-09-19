DENVER — The season of fright is nearly upon us.

Halloween candy has hit the grocery store shelves, spooky decorations are popping up in neighborhoods and the time for watching your favorite scary movie has arrived.

And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, Colorado is home to some scary haunted houses and other spooky events

Check out our roundup of some of the best to check out this Halloween season... if you dare.

The 13th Floor is giving Coloradans a whole lot of fresh frights to enjoy for its 18th season. Guests can check out three attractions in one haunt: Clown (a deranged clown that feasts on the fears of children), Tales of the Unknown (involving a creature who is half man, half rat) and The Other Side (think Stranger Things but creepier). There's also a new Sensory Overload experience where guests will have to rely on their sense of sound, smell, touch and maybe even taste, to make their way through a maze filled with physical challenges.

The 13th Floor is one of Denver's most popular haunted houses, so buying tickets in advance is recommended. In previous years, the 13th Floor has been listed among the nation's best haunted houses.

The Frightmare Compound in Westminster has been scaring haunted house enthusiasts around the metro since 1986, but each new year offers a fresh array of horrors to witness. This haunted attraction will draw you in and chase you down.

The Denver Botanic Gardens location at Chatfield Farms will be a place for all things spooky for 13 nights in October - especially if you love a dark, creepy corn maze. Guests can try out the Corn Stalkers Haunted Maze or try their chances at the After Dark Corn Maze, where the only guiding light is a flashlight or glow stick. Masks and costumes are not permitted.

Elitch Gardens is turning spooky for six weekends this Halloween season. Guests can enjoy family activities by day before the amusement park transforms into a place where monsters, stalkers and mayhem are lurking around every corner. Fright Fest opens Sept. 27 runs Fridays, Saturday and Sundays through Nov. 2.

The Molly Brown House is getting in on the Halloween action with a spooky yet educational event of their own. The 26th annual Victorian Horrors features six soul-searing tales perfect for connoisseurs of all things creepy. Offered over two weekends this October, the event is set within Denver’s historic – and some say, haunted – Capitol Hill mansion. Slink from room to room to hear each author’s horrifying tales portrayed by local actors.

Two terrifying haunted houses are joining forces at the Mile High Flea Market this Halloween season. Guests can wander with the lost souls in the City of the Dead before exploring the sure-to-be creepy Asylum.

Denver International Airport is once again leaning into its spooky reputation by offering travelers a chance to see an exhibit dedicated to Colorado's haunted past. 'Haunted Colorado' showcases supernatural hot spots throughout the state while giving travelers insights into some of Colorado's most haunted attractions.

The gates of the Backcountry Wilderness Area are turning sinister for two nights of haunted happenings in October. Discover what’s lurking behind every tree and bush in this three-quarter-mile journey. Those too scared to make the trek can enjoy an outdoor movie, hot chocolate and beer from Living the Dream Brewing Co. Tickets are sold in 30-minute increments to avoid a long wait.

Make your way through nearly a mile of haunted happenings at this attraction east of Pueblo. Throughout the journey, you’ll run into stuff scary enough to make you scream.

Hellscream Haunted House in Colorado Springs has a bunch of sinister offerings this Halloween season. In addition to a haunted house, guests can also try their luck at three different escape rooms – The Pen, The Elevator and The Manor. If those don't pique your interest, perhaps an interactive Horror Theater production will.

Horror junkies are sure to love this spooky sounding festival taking place in Telluride October 11 through 13. Back for a 10th year, the festival will feature an eclectic mix of more than 20 feature films and 50 short films – many of which will be showing for the first time in the United States.

This one doesn’t exactly fit the category of a haunted house, but some would argue taking a walk through woods filled with hideous creatures is just about as creepy as it gets. Savage Woods is a haunted walk through the woods west of Loveland where you will never know what you might encounter.

There's a lot going on this year at the Haunted Field of Screams near Riverdale Road (which has its own haunted history). The 30-acre cornfield will be transformed into a scream park featuring four frightening attractions - Condemned, Zombie Paintball Massacre, Dead Man's Maze and CarnEvil.

You can make a day out of visiting this Halloween hot spot in Fort Collins. Younger kids can enjoy a pumpkin patch, corn maze, farm animals and bounce houses during the daylight hours. But at night, the corn maze transforms into a haunted place made of nightmares. Take a haunted hay ride to the maze for even more scares.

