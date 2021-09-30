Colorado haunted houses to check out this Halloween season

Enter if you dare. These haunted house attractions around Colorado are sure to scare and entertain this Halloween season.

DENVER — Spooky season has officially arrived in Colorado.

And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, the state is home to some pretty impressive local haunts.

Explore our list of haunted houses and other creepy attractions to check out this Halloween season below.

13th Floor Haunted House

The 13th Floor is back for another year of creepy haunts in northeast Denver. This year's main attraction includes frostbite mayhem, dozens of creepy dolls and a reignited feud between vampires and werewolves.

Additional add-on options include mini escape rooms, blitz bowl, options for drinks at the Shriekeasy bar, and what's been dubbed Sensory Overload -- an experience where guests have to rely on their sense of sound, smell, touch and maybe even taste, to make their way through a maze filled with physical challenges.

As one of Denver's most popular haunted houses, buying tickets in advance is recommended.

Haunted Field of Screams

There's a lot going on this year at the Haunted Field of Screams near Riverdale Road (which has its own haunted history). For the 2021 season, guests will be able to explore uncharted territory as they roam through acres of corn field and encounter multiple haunted houses along the way.

Frightmare Compound

The Frightmare Compound in Westminster has been scaring haunted house enthusiasts around the metro since 1986, but each new year offers a fresh array of horrors to witness. Guests are sure to find unimaginable terrors behind every corner.

Hellscream Haunted House

Hellscream Haunted House in Colorado Springs has a bunch of sinister offerings this Halloween season. The multi-story haunted houses is filled with horrors that are sure to get your heart pounding.

Terror in the Corn

Terror In the Corn is unveiling a new Mile of Mayhem experience for 2021 that promises to keep guests screaming throughout the haunted trek. There's also an option to buy tickets for a zombie apocalypse paintball ride.

Denver Terrors Ghost Tour

Denver Ghost Tours explores the haunted history at the heart of the city’s oldest neighborhood, Capitol Hill. The collection of spooky stories told nightly help unearth the dark secrets of Denver's past.

Location : Start at the Colorado State Capitol building at 200 E. Colfax Avenue in Denver.

: Start at the Colorado State Capitol building at 200 E. Colfax Avenue in Denver. Buy tickets: $19.99-$24.99

Fright Fest at Elitch Gardens

Elitch Gardens is turning spooky for five weekends this Halloween season. Guests can enjoy family activities by day before the amusement park transforms into a place where monsters, stalkers and mayhem are lurking around every corner.

Fright Acres

Located within Fright Acres, Reapers Hollow Cemetery consists of four different areas all linked together for one long trek through different themes and dimensions. It's sure to be a spine chilling walk through the woods.

Reinke Brothers Haunted Mansion

Reinke Brothers Haunted Mansion opened its doors for the 2021 season on Sept. 24 and with that the 50+ year family tradition continues. This year's Haunted Mansion promises to have even more chills and thrills than ever before.

Victorian Horrors at the Molly Brown House Museum

The Molly Brown House is getting in on the Halloween action with a spooky yet educational event of their own. Guests will creep from room to room during Victorian Horrors 2021 to hear spooky tales directly from gothic greats.

All guests must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test before entering

Did we miss a haunted attraction? Email bobbi.sheldon@9news.com to get it added to our list.