COLORADO, USA — After a bitterly cold and snowy week, Halloween arrives at the end of a bitterly cold and snowy week across the Front Range

Fortunately it will warm up a bit during the day on Oct. 31 (to the mid-40s), but it’s going to be a chilly evening for outdoor trick or treating events, with temperatures starting around 40 degrees at 6 p.m. and cooling down to the upper 20s by 9 p.m.

Below are some indoor Halloween events for those who don't want to cover up the kiddos' costumes with coats, hats and gloves.

In addition to these events, check with your local church, mall and assisted living facility to see if they are hosting indoor trick-or-treating or a Halloween event.

Fun-O-Ween

Where: Main Event Entertainment in Highlands Ranch

Address: 64 Centennial Blvd., Highlands Ranch

When: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Phone: (303) 209-3877

Each person who dresses up in a costume will receive a free $10 Game Card. Contact Main Event for more information regarding this special event!

Trick or Treating at Southwest Plaza

Where: Southwest Plaza Mall

Address: 8501 W. Bowles Ave. Littleton

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Families are invited to Southwest Plaza Mall, and should bring a candy bag and trick-or-treat throughout the mall at participating stores. Southwest Plaza asks that participants leave costume weapons and face-covering masks at home.

Spookadelia

Where: Spectra Art Space.

Address: 1836 South Broadway, Denver

When: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Looking for a unique, immersive and otherworldly Halloween trick-or-treating event? Spectra Art Space is said to be a “psychedelic immersive art and theatrical experience presented by Spectra Art Space and Synesthesia. Spookadelia is a narrative-driven journey through otherworldly realms and planes of existence,” according to the event page. This event is family-friendly, open to all ages and the cost of admission is $10 pre-sale and $15 at the door. There will be installations by local artists and the exhibition will also feature performance artists curated by Kayla Smith who has experience in local theater working with Adams Mystery Playhouse and Fearless Theatre.

Bug-A-Boo

Where: Butterfly Pavilion.

Address: 6252 W .104 Ave. Westminster

When: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Trick or treat at the Butterfly Pavilion in a warm, indoors and tropical environment. The Butterfly Pavilion’s special October exhibit, Bugtober: Masquerade will also stay open until 7 p.m. along with the spider pavilion, which features orb weaver spiders and their intricate web creations. The first 50 guests to arrive after 5 p.m. also receive a mini-pumpkin decorating kit that includes a mini pumpkin, butterfly stickers and a Butterfly Pavilion shopping bag.

The Indoor Family Halloween Festival

Where: SoccerHaus COS.

Address 4845 List Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919.

When: Thursday Oct. 31, 2 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

This event is free to the public and states there will be trick-or-treating, activities for all, a costume contest and prizes at the door. The event is hosted by Connecting Communities.

