THORNTON, Colo. — If you are looking for a place to get spooked out while having terrifying zombies and clowns jump scare you, Haunted Field of Screams (HFOS) is the perfect place to visit this October.

The 40-acre corn maze opened its doors in 2001 and is celebrating its 19th season in Thornton this year.

The haunted corn maze is located near the haunted Riverdale Road in Thornton (a place some say is where "evil" hides).

Haunted Field of Screams features four attractions, and visitors have to navigate through mazes and different themed rooms.

Condemned

Through abandoned structures with torture chambers, you'll encounter killers drenched in blood who try to hunt you down as you navigate through Condemned.

CarnEvil in the Corn

This clown-themed carnival gives you the chance to venture through an abandoned freakshow.

Dead Man's Maze

Using only the moon as your guide, navigate through Dead Man's Maze, where the living dead can "haunt you" at your every turn.

Zombie Paintball Massacre

The undead has taken over the corn maze, and it's your job to fight off the zombies with a team using a high-power, mounted paintball gun while onboard an open trailer.

9NEWS had the chance to complete a walkthrough of the Zombie Paintball Massacre war zone.

Pitch Dark

From Thursday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, Pitch Dark will allow you to venture off to new, uncharted territory with only a glow stick to guide you in the hayride and outdoor haunt experience. This experience is tied to the Riverdale Road and its many haunted legends.

Other activities available at Haunted Field of Screams are two 5-minute escape rooms, CarnEvil games, photo stops, concessions, beer sales and more.

Haunted Field of Screams offers different ticket options that include general admission, a VIP fast pass and instant access.

For the Zombie Paintball Massacre, you can purchase an add-on for extra ammunition for zombie paintball as well.

