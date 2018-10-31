Halloween may be coming to an end tonight, but we still have some fun ideas you can do for the family before the night is over! Here are three quick craft ideas for your kids, your party and your tummy.

Pumpkin Apple Stamps

This is a fun craft for the whole family! You can use construction paper, or even make memorable placemats with these. However, make sure the paper or placemat color is light. That way you know your pain will stand out!

What you need:

Apple

Construction paper or placemat

Orange and green paint

Paintbrush

Black marker

Directions:

Cut your apple in half, lengthwise. Dip the flat side of your apple half into some orange paint. Stamp your paper or placemat! Once dry, use the paint brush to paint on a stem and leaves. Have the kids (or you) use the black marker to put a face on your pumpkins!

I added a “Happy Halloween” to mine before I started stamping. You can decorate yours any way that you like!

Mummy candle jars

If you’re thinking you need just one more item to complete your Halloween decorations for tonight, this is the craft for you. It takes no time, and you may already have these items around the house.

What you need:

Mason Jars

Self-sticking gauze

Scissors

Google eye stickers or a marker

Directions:

Wrap your mason jar with the self-sticking gauze and cut off the excess. Stick on the google eyes or draw on a face. Put a candle in the jar to make it glow!

Frankenstein Rice Krispie Treats

Rice krispie treats are easy to make and fun to eat. But this Halloween, dress them up a little more to make them extra fun for adults and kids.

What you need:

Rice Krispies

Butter

Marshmallows

Green food coloring

Melting chocolate (I like Almond Bark)

Plastic sandwich bag

Candy eyes

Wax paper

Directions:

Make your Rice Krispie Treats. BUT, before you add the cereal add your food coloring to the melted butter and marshmallow to make it a deep green. Mix in the rice krispies then flatten it into your 9x13 pan and let cool. Cut into about 9 rectangles. Melt the chocolate and dip the top half of the treat into it to make Frankenstein’s hair. Place the rest of the melted chocolate (or make more if you need) into your sandwich bag. Let cool for just a little bit, then cut a small corner of the bag. This will allow you draw dots and lines for the mouth and eyes. Squeeze on dots of melted chocolate to help you stick on the candy eyes. Let cool on wax paper, then eat!

