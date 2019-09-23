BRIGHTON, Colo. — For the second year in a row, Coloradans can celebrate the autumn season by exploring an impressive display featuring thousands of jack-o'-lanterns.

Pumpkin Nights is described as a family friendly, multi-sensory festival including more than 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins The 18-night event will be held at the the Adams County Fair and Regional Park Complex in Brighton from Oct. 17 to Nov. 3.

Courtesy Pumpkin Nights

Attendees can walk along a half-mile path through seven Pumpkin Lands, each with a different theme, to check out the immersive displays. Attractions this year include a 40-foot long dragon, a ghostly pirate ship. and an undersea wonderland.

The different Pumpkin Lands this year are:

Forbidden Pumpkin City

Monster Mash

Great Pumpkin Hall

Maravilla Lane

Pumpkin Pirate Cove

Pumpkin Reef

Enchanted Pumpkin Forest

In addition, guests can explore an area dubbed ‘Pumpkin Central’ to check out live pumpkin carvings, pumpkin paintings, fire dancers and other fun happenings. There's also a Spirit of Pumpkins Fire Show, tastes and treats for purchase, and outdoor movie screenings.

Courtesy Pumpkin Nights

Pumpkin Nights is open from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. each day but will be closed on Halloween. General admission tickets start at $20. Tickets are non-refundable. There’s a $5 fee to change entry dates and times.

Pumpkin Nights was started in 2016 at the Minnesota State Fair and expanded to Colorado for the first time last year. Along with Brighton, Pumpkin Nights festivals are happening this year Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, Los Angeles, Calif., Santa Rosa, Calif., and Salt Lake City, Utah.

