KUSA — It’s a question getting a lot of feedback on social media: Should Halloween be moved from October 31 to the last Saturday of the month?

Some say it would be easier for kids, while other believe it would just make it easier for adults to party.

"Yes, it's great to go out and party on the weekends, but we're messing with traditions that are well over 3,000 years old,” Hannah Herron, the lead visitor services associate with the Molly Brown House said.

Herron has worked at the house for decades and studied history in college. She said Molly Brown’s servants were Irish and Ireland is where Halloween originated.

"Halloween is over 3,000 years and it started with Irish roots to celebrate the harvest," she said.

The celebration was pagan celebration called Samhain.

"It was the end of the harvest as a celebration of the bounty they had raised, and they would have a big celebration, but it was also when people were meant to face mortality,” Herron said. “Winter was coming."

Herron said the last day of the harvest is when the Pagan people believed the vail between the living and the dead was nonexistent.

“Anyone who passed the prior year could visit,” she said.

Herron said that’s how jack-o-lanterns formed. Pagans would carve them out of turnips since there weren’t any pumpkins and use them to scare any mean spirits away. Trick-or-treating originated from leading the spirits away from town with treats.

"After paganism died out and the Catholic Church started taking root, they were afraid of Halloween and Samhain because they really didn't understand what it was,” she said. "So, they made it All Saints Day."

So how did it make its way to America?

“After the potato famine happened in Ireland, we had droves of people coming over on boats and really bringing those traditions,” Herron said.

All of that has now morphed into the Halloween we know today. But despite the evolution from its original celebration, Herron said moving Halloween wouldn’t be right.

It’s almost like trying to rewrite history.

“Don't fix it if it isn't broken,” she said. “Honor our traditions, they're very old and it has a lot of meaning.

