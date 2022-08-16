Spirit Halloween is creeping back into these 28 Colorado locations

COLORADO, USA — It's the most spooky time of the year.
Spirit Halloween is opening its first stores of the season in Colorado.
Eleven Colorado retails store are already open as of Tuesday, Aug. 16. Seventeen more locations will be opening soon.
Denver, Westminster and Colorado Springs lead the state in Spirit Halloween stores with three each.
The largest Halloween retailer in the country, Spirit Halloween now has more than 1,400 locations across the United States and Canada.
According to the Spirit's website, the locations it chooses for a three-month lease from August until mid-November includes:
- 5,000-50,000 square feet.
- Population of 35,000 or more that live within 3-5 miles.
- 25,000 or more vehicles driving by daily.
Aurora
- 15700 E Briarwood Circle
- Next to Sierra Trading Post
Broomfield
- 21 West Flatiron Crossing Drive
- Former Golf and Bounce
Boulder
- 2798 Arapahoe Avenue
- Next to Petco
Castle Rock
- 5050 Factory Shops Boulevard
- Next to Michael Kors
Cheyenne
- 3741 East Lincolnway
- Cheyenne Plaza
Colorado Springs
- 1680 Briargate Boulevard
- Former Gordmans
- 4284 North Academy Boulevard
- Former Performance Bicycle Shop
- 687 North Academy Boulevard
- Next to Fast Signs
Denver
- 7240 West Alaska Drive
- Former Charming Charlies
- 7150 Leetsdale Drive
- Former Aspire Fitness
- 8246 Northfield Blvd
- Former Charming Charlies
Fort Collins
- 4336 South College Avenue
- Former Pier One
Greeley
- 4759 W 29th St
- Former Office Max
- 2000 Greeley Mall
- Former Gym
Golden
- 17120 West Colfax Avenue
- Former Golfsmith
Highlands Ranch
- 9579 S University Blvd
- Former Office Depot
Lakewood
- 1000 South Wadsworth Boulevard
- Discounted Home
Littleton
- 7301 South Santa Fe Drive
- Former Pier 1
- 10251 West Bowles Avenue
- Next to Napa Auto Parts
Lone Tree
- 8360 S Willow Street
- Former Pier One
- 8467 South Yosemite Street
- Former Bed Bath Beyond
Longmont
- 1649 Main Street
- Former Fitness 19
Loveland
- 1665 Rocky Mountain Ave
- Near Sportsmans Warehouse
Northglenn
- 331 W 104th Avenue
- Former Dress Barn
Superior
- 550 Marshall Rd
- Former Halloween City
Westminster
- 9120 Wadsworth Parkway
- Former Planet Fitness
- 4750 West 120th Avenue
- Next to Big Lots
- 14644 Orchard Parkway
- Former H M
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.