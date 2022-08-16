Spirit Halloween is creeping back into these 28 Colorado locations

Here's a map and list of where to get started on your Halloween shopping.

COLORADO, USA — It's the most spooky time of the year.

Spirit Halloween is opening its first stores of the season in Colorado.

Eleven Colorado retails store are already open as of Tuesday, Aug. 16. Seventeen more locations will be opening soon.

Denver, Westminster and Colorado Springs lead the state in Spirit Halloween stores with three each.

The largest Halloween retailer in the country, Spirit Halloween now has more than 1,400 locations across the United States and Canada.

According to the Spirit's website, the locations it chooses for a three-month lease from August until mid-November includes:

5,000-50,000 square feet.

Population of 35,000 or more that live within 3-5 miles.

25,000 or more vehicles driving by daily.

Aurora

15700 E Briarwood Circle Next to Sierra Trading Post



Broomfield

21 West Flatiron Crossing Drive Former Golf and Bounce



Boulder

2798 Arapahoe Avenue Next to Petco



Castle Rock

5050 Factory Shops Boulevard Next to Michael Kors



Cheyenne

3741 East Lincolnway Cheyenne Plaza



Colorado Springs

1680 Briargate Boulevard Former Gordmans

4284 North Academy Boulevard Former Performance Bicycle Shop

687 North Academy Boulevard Next to Fast Signs



Denver

7240 West Alaska Drive Former Charming Charlies

7150 Leetsdale Drive Former Aspire Fitness

8246 Northfield Blvd Former Charming Charlies



Fort Collins

4336 South College Avenue Former Pier One



Greeley

4759 W 29th St Former Office Max

2000 Greeley Mall Former Gym



Golden

17120 West Colfax Avenue Former Golfsmith



Highlands Ranch

9579 S University Blvd Former Office Depot



Lakewood

1000 South Wadsworth Boulevard Discounted Home



Littleton

7301 South Santa Fe Drive Former Pier 1

10251 West Bowles Avenue Next to Napa Auto Parts



Lone Tree

8360 S Willow Street Former Pier One

8467 South Yosemite Street Former Bed Bath Beyond



Longmont

1649 Main Street Former Fitness 19



Loveland

1665 Rocky Mountain Ave Near Sportsmans Warehouse



Northglenn

331 W 104th Avenue Former Dress Barn



Superior

550 Marshall Rd Former Halloween City



Westminster

9120 Wadsworth Parkway Former Planet Fitness

4750 West 120th Avenue Next to Big Lots

14644 Orchard Parkway Former H M



