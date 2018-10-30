KUSA — Aurora Public Library has once again leaned into its reputation for being a hip and cool place to borrow books from -- this time by offering a free, Halloween-themed escape room.

“CarnEvil” is testing people’s mettle with a Halloween-and-carnival themed escape room, a release from the library read. Teams are given one hour to escape the library's “evil, haunted carnival.”

Escape rooms, which have exploded in popularly recently, are physical adventure games where a team of players must solve a series of puzzles and riddles using clues, hints and strategy to "escape" the room.

Aurora Public Library

Anyone who is over the age is 13 can participate in “CarnEvil” for free, but registration is required to secure a slot for a team (teams are between three and seven people).

To register, contact the library at 303.739.6630 or visit AuroraLibrary.org.

The escape room is located at the Aurora Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway.

© 2018 KUSA-TV