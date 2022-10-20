Trick or treat events around the Denver area

There's no need to wait until Halloween to satisfy your sweet tooth.

DENVER — October is here and no doubt Halloween is on the minds of many.

Halloween night is the main event for trick-or-treating for most, but you certainly don't have to wait until then to get some sweet treats.

Here's a list of places to collect candy before Halloween arrives.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Treat Street

AURORA — The Arapahoe County Scaregrounds will host a day of safe trick-or-treating and spooktacular family fun on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event offers games and activities, petting farm, live entertainment, costume contest, pumpkin painting, adult beverages, food trucks and more.

Treat Street tickets are $10 per person and kids under two are free. Wear your Halloween costume for free entry.

Safe Street Halloween

NORTHGLENN — Northglenn’s safest and scariest event is back with Safe Street Halloween from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Centennial Park, north of the Northglenn Marketplace at 104th Avenue and Interstate 25.

Sponsored by Northglenn Police Department, more than 3,500 pounds of candy will be handed out. Candy donations will be accepted leading up to the event at the Justice Center, City Hall and Northglenn Recreation Center.

Fall-O-Ween at Southlands

AURORA — The Fall-O-Ween at Southlands has a trick-or-treat trail from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Main Street. A dog costume contest also begins at 10 a.m. There's a pumpkin patch and fall craft fair as well.

Spooktacular

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock's 2022 Spooktacular is Saturday, Oct. 22 starting at 1 p.m. at Philip S. Miller Park. Scheduled activities include games, prizes, food and candy. The free event is held outdoors and family-friendly costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Tiny Terror Town

FREDERICK — The 5th annual Tiny Terror Town event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crist Park in Frederick. Kids and families can trick-or-treat at tiny abodes with businesses in downtown Frederick at the family-friendly event. The Big Beast Bazaar will host a pet costume contest.

Trunk or Treat

AURORA — Goldfish Swim School will host a free Trunk or Treat party on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bring your children in their favorite Halloween costumes to stop by different stations for candy and prizes. Tours of the facility will be available upon request.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

BOOnion Station: Trick or Treat Parade

DENVER — Denver's Union Station will host its annual trick-or-treat parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26 with balloon artists, face-paint artists, live entertainment and more. Prizes will be given for best individual costume and best group/family costume. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Friday, Oct. 28

Trick-or-Treat Street

ARVADA — This Olde Town Arvada tradition will return on Friday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. Bring your little monsters, goblins and ghouls to Olde Town Arvada for the free Trick or Treat event.

Halloween Safe Night

FIRESTONE — The Firestone Police Department hosts its annual Halloween Safe Night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Firestone Regional Sports Complex. The event includes a trunk-or-treat line, obstacle courses and inflatables, a trackless train for fun rides, safety handouts, food trucks and more.

Downtown Aquarium Halloween Fest

DENVER — Downtown Aquarium is calling all monsters to come enjoy a fun-filled Halloween Fest. From Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30, join Sharkey and his friends for a day of games, prizes, costume contests, and activities throughout the aquarium.

BOO-rific Bash & Splash

LITTLETON — Foothills Park & Recreation District’s BOO-rific Bash & Splash runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. This indoor trick-or-treating event allows children to dress in full costume, trick-or-treat among community business tables and enjoy activities. Swimming in the Ridge Pools is included in the festivities.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Tennyson Street Fall Fest

DENVER — The 7th annual Tennyson Street Fall Fest on Tennyson Street features food, artisans, raffle, a pet parade costume contest and trick or treat. The festival outside Cesar Chavez Park and along Tennyson Street between 41st and 43rd Streets will have a variety of activities including local vendors and artisans, the 5th Annual Pet Parade Costume Contest, trick or treat and family activities.

Trick or Treat Street

LONGMONT — The 43rd annual Halloween Parade & Trick or Treat Street begins with a 10 a.m. parade starting at Longmont's Roosevelt Park. Attendees should dress in Halloween costumes, march on Main Street and visit downtown merchants for Trick or Treat Street immediately following the parade. Kids of all ages can be a part of this costume foot parade. No registration is required.

Broncos Trick or Treat

DENVER — The Denver Broncos' Trick-or-Treat is back on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Empower Field at Mile High. Guests can experience the stadium like never before with decorated spaces, activities and trick-or-treating. Costumes are encouraged and tickets include access to the Broncos Trick-or-Treat and Miles' Fall Fest.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Halloween on the Promenade

LOVELAND — Halloween on the Promenade takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. between Rock Bottom and Best Buy. The first 1,000 kids dressed in costumes can get a free goody bag filled with candy and take-home activities. There will also be games, prizes, a dog costume contest, pumpkin patch, crafts, haunted house and more.

Monday, Oct. 31

Munchkin Masquerade

BOULDER — Downtown Boulder's Munchkin Masquerade returns this Halloween from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Children 12 and under are welcome to stop by Treat Stops throughout the downtown Pearl Street district.

Halloween Walk

EVERGREEN — Bring your little creatures dressed in their best outfits to Evergreen's annual Halloween Walk. Candy is bought and given out by all of the participating downtown businesses for your family enjoyment from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

