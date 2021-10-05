Where to trick-or-treat around the Denver area

No need to wait until Halloween to satisfy your sweet tooth.

COLORADO, USA — October is here and no doubt Halloween is on the minds of many.

Halloween night is the main event for trick-or-treating for most, but you certainly don't have to wait until then to get some sweet treats.

Here's a list of places to collect candy before Halloween arrives.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Treat Street

AURORA — The Arapahoe County Scaregrounds will host a day of safe trick-or-treating and spooktacular family fun on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event offers games and activities, petting farm, live entertainment, "Thriller" dance performance, costume contest, pumpkin painting, adult beverages, food trucks and more.

Treat Street tickets are $5 per person and kids under two are free. Wear your Halloween costume for free entry.

Fall Festival + Pumpkin Patch

AURORA — The Fall Festival + Pumpkin Patch at Southlands does not have a trick-or-treat event, but guests can get a free bag of candy starting at 10 a.m. at Guest Services at the Clock Tower.

The event at Southlands' Town Square from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. offers a craft and food market and pumpkins available for purchase for $3.

Trick or Treat Street

CASTLE PINES — Businesses along Castle Pines Parkway and through the Village at Castle Pines will be handing out candy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participating Trick or Treat Street businesses include Castle Pines Former Safeway Shopping Center, the Village Square Shops, Castle Pines King Soopers and Village Shops at Happy Canyon and Santa Fe.

Spooktacular

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock's 2021 Spooktacular is Saturday, Oct. 23 starting at 1 p.m. at Philip S. Miller Park. Scheduled activities include games, prizes, food and candy. The free event is held outdoors and family-friendly costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Broncos Trick-or-Treat

DENVER — The Denver Broncos' Trick-or-Treat is back on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Empower Field at Mile High. Guests can experience the stadium like never before with decorated spaces, activities and trick-or-treating.

Costumes are encouraged and tickets include access to the Broncos Trick-or-Treat and Miles Fall Fest. Tickets are $5 at Ticketmaster.com.

Tiny Terror Town

FREDERICK — The 4th annual Tiny Terror Town event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crist Park in Frederick. Kids and families can trick-or-treat at tiny abodes with businesses in downtown Frederick at the family-friendly event. The Big Beast Bazaar will host a pet costume contest.

Safe Street Halloween

NORTHGLENN — Northglenn’s safest and scariest event is back with Safe Street Halloween from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Centennial Park, north of the Northglenn Marketplace at 120th Avenue and Interstate 25.

Sponsored by Northglenn Police Department, more than 3,500 pounds of candy will be handed out. Candy donations will be accepted leading up to the event at the Justice Center, City Hall and Northglenn Recreation Center.

Thursday, Oct. 28

BOOnion Station: Trick-or-Treat Parade

DENVER — Denver's Union Station will host its annual trick-or-treat parade on Thursday, Oct. 28 with balloon artists, face-paint artists, live entertainment and more.

Prizes will be given for best individual costume and best group/family costume. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. All children under twelve years old attending BOOnion Station will be required to wear a mask.

Friday, Oct. 29

Trick-or-Treat Street

ARVADA — This Olde Town Arvada tradition will return on Friday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bring your little monsters, goblins and ghouls to Olde Town Arvada for the free Trick or Treat event.

Halloween Safe Night

FIRESTONE — The Firestone Police Department hosts its annual Halloween Safe Night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Firestone Regional Sports Complex.

The event includes a trunk-or-treat line, obstacle courses and inflatables, a trackless train for fun rides, safety handouts, food trucks and more.

BOO-rific Bash & Splash

LITTLETON — Foothills Park & Recreation District’s BOO-rific Bash & Splash runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. This indoor trick-or-treating event allows children to dress in full costume, trick-or-treat among community business tables and enjoy activities. Swimming in the Ridge Pools is included in the festivities.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Tennyson Street Fall Fest

DENVER — The 6th annual Tennyson Street Fall Fest on Tennyson Street features food, artisans, raffle, a pet parade costume contest and trick or treat.

The festival outside Cesar Chavez Park and along Tennyson Street between 41st and 43rd Streets will have a variety of activities including local vendors and artisans, the 4th Annual Pet Parade Costume Contest, street-wide trick or treat and family activities.

Trick or Treat Street

LONGMONT — The 42nd annual Halloween Parade & Trick or Treat Street begins with a 10 a.m. parade starting at Longmont's Roosevelt Park.

Attendees should dress in Halloween costumes, march on Main Street and visit downtown merchants for Trick or Treat Street immediately following the parade. Kids of all ages can be a part of this costume foot parade. No registration is required.

Trick o' Treat on Mainstreet

PARKER — Trick o' Treat on Mainstreet is back. Little ghouls and goblins can visit downtown Parker's Mainstreet for treats from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Many local businesses will line the street providing a fun and safe place for kids of all ages to trick-or-treat.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Munchkin Masquerade 2021

BOULDER — Downtown Boulder's Munchkin Masquerade returns this Halloween from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Children 10 and under are welcome to stop by Treat Stops throughout the downtown Pearl Street district.

Halloween Walk

EVERGREEN — Bring your little creatures dressed in their best outfits to Evergreen's annual Halloween Walk. Candy is bought and given out by all of the participating downtown businesses for your family enjoyment from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Spooktacular Halloween

LOVELAND — The Spooktacular Halloween at The Promenade Shops at Centerra takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. between Rock Bottom and Best Buy. The first 1,000 kids dressed in costumes can get a free goody bag filled with candy and take-home activities. There will also be games, prizes, a dog costume contest, pumpkin patch, crafts, haunted house and more.

