'Interactive trick-or-treat drive-thru experience' coming to 2 Denver Walmarts

Walmart will offer a new way to celebrate Halloween this October.

DENVER — Walmart announced Monday it will set up an interactive drive-thru trick-or-treat experience at two Denver-area Walmart locations later this month.

Kids of all ages and parents are invited to dress up and drive to Walmart for the free Halloween event.

Two Walmart Supercenter locations in the Denver area will offer the drive-thru trick-or-treat experience:

7800 Smith Rd

Denver, CO, 80207

Friday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Denver, CO, 80231

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

"Walmart knows its customers and their families may be looking for new and exciting ways to celebrate Halloween differently this year," said Walmart in a news release. "For customers seeking safe, less traditional Halloween haunts, the retailer is putting some excitement back into the season by deploying a team of ghosts and goblins to set up a fun and interactive drive-thru trick-or-treat experience that’s socially distanced and contact free."

“We enjoyed bringing our drive-in concept to life for customers this summer,” said William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart. “We successfully reimagined what’s possible with our digital and physical footprint to bring communities joy in a year that’s been otherwise tough. For many of us, football tailgates and Halloween parties are cornerstones of a great fall season. These additional events will give customers an opportunity to still celebrate the things they love, while staying safe."

More information can be found at Walmart.com.

