Denver's 1940s Christmas Ball is back this December

DENVER — Get out your best fedora or pull your hair up in retro victory rolls because the 1940s White Christmas Ball is back.
After hosting virtual events in 2020, the 1940s White Christmas Ball is returning to an in-person, two-night event at the Hyatt Downtown in Denver on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4.
The theme this year is "It's a Wonderful Life," celebrating the 1946 classic film.
Actress Karolyn Grimes is a featured guest at this year's ball. As Zuzu Bailey in "It's a Wonderful Life," Grimes' line "Every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings," is arguably the most well-known line in the movie. Grimes will be signing custom ornaments and taking photos.
Throughout the night, there will be holiday music from various swing and big band acts like Jukebox Saturday Night, Dandy Wellington, The Hot Tomatoes Dance Orchestra and The Satin Dollz, an authentic attire fashion show, swing dance lessons, a car show, cocktails and a 1940s traditional Christmas Dinner.
Santa Claus will also be there to grant those holiday wishes. Here is a full list of entertainment at the ball.
Guests can get their vintage looks at the 1940s Ball Starlet Salon and check out vintage and vintage-inspired clothing and gifts at the Christmas Vintage Fair.
Several holiday movie set recreations will be featured at the ball including the stage from the movie White Christmas, the entrance to the Columbia Inn, a "Count Your Blessings" fireplace, the World War II stage scene where Bing Crosby sings the song "White Christmas" and a set celebrating the movie "A Christmas Story."
Tickets to the event start at $109 and can be found here. A portion of ticket sales go to non-profits.
