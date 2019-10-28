DENVER — A holiday tradition returns the Mile High City this December.

The 45th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights will bring sparkling lights, marching bands, giant balloons and colorful floats to the streets of downtown Denver on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7.

Produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership and presented by American Furniture Warehouse and ENT Credit Union, the Colorado holiday tradition dates all the way back to 1975 and has grown into the largest and most-watched parade in the Rocky Mountain region.

Here are all the details you need to know:

When is the 9NEWS Parade of Lights?

The 2019 9NEWS Parade of Lights is a two-night event Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

The Downtown Denver Partnership suggests those who want to watch arrive 45 to 90 minutes before the start of the parade to make sure there is time to find parking and a seat.

Where is the parade?

The two-mile parade route begins at the Denver City & County Building at 14th Avenue and Bannock Street. It then travels up Tremont Street to 17th Street where it then goes northwest for several blocks before turning onto Arapahoe Street. Finally, the parade loops back on 15th Street to Glenarm.

Viewing is allowed along the full route.

Is it free?

In general, yes.

Watching the parade along the route is free unless you would like to watch from the grandstands located in from of the City and County building on Bannock St between Colfax Ave and 14th Ave.

Grandstand tickets are $19 for adults or $16 for children if purchased ahead. If there are tickets still available, they can also be purchased for $25 on site.

To buy grandstand tickets, click/tap here.

How long is the parade?

The 9NEWS Parade of Lights generally lasts about an hour.

Will there be road closures?

Yes, closures begin on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Check the map below for additional closures throughout the week and weekend.

My question hasn't been answered. Where can I learn more?

You can find out more information on the official 9NEWS Parade of Lights website.

