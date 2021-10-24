x
2021 holiday shipping deadlines: Mail gifts by these dates so they'll arrive in time for Christmas

The U.S. Postal Service said Dec. 13-18 is the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the holiday season.

DENVER — The U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS are letting people know which days they recommend mailing out gifts so they arrive in time for Christmas.

The Postal Service said its busiest time begins two weeks before Christmas, and customer traffic at post office locations typically starts increasing the week of Dec. 6, with Dec. 13-18 being the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the holiday season.  

The major delivery companies are recommending people mail gifts by these dates so they arrive in time for Christmas.

USPS 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

  • Dec. 17 — First-class mail service (including greeting cards)
  • Dec. 17 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service
  • Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service
FedEx 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

  • FedEx Ground Economy - Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021
  • FedEx Ground - Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021
  • Home Delivery - Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021
  • Express Saver - Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
  • 2Day & 2Day AM - Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
  • Overnight Services - Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
  • FedEx Same Day - Friday, Dec. 24, 2021
UPS 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

