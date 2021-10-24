2021 holiday shipping deadlines: Mail gifts by these dates so they'll arrive in time for Christmas

The U.S. Postal Service said Dec. 13-18 is the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the holiday season.

DENVER — The U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS are letting people know which days they recommend mailing out gifts so they arrive in time for Christmas.

The Postal Service said its busiest time begins two weeks before Christmas, and customer traffic at post office locations typically starts increasing the week of Dec. 6, with Dec. 13-18 being the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the holiday season.

The major delivery companies are recommending people mail gifts by these dates so they arrive in time for Christmas.

USPS 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

Dec. 17 — First-class mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

FedEx 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

FedEx Ground Economy - Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

FedEx Ground - Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

Home Delivery - Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

Express Saver - Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

2Day & 2Day AM - Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

Overnight Services - Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

FedEx Same Day - Friday, Dec. 24, 2021

UPS 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

UPS 3 Day Select - Tuesday, Dec. 21

UPS 2nd Day Air services - Wednesday, Dec. 22

UPS Next Day Air services - Thursday, Dec. 23

UPS Ground shipping - Check UPS website calculator for recommendations

