x
'25 Days of Christmas' Freeform schedule has arrived

"Home Alone," "The Santa Clause" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" are among the highlights of Freeform's annual holiday movie schedule.
Credit: Disney; Freeform

COLORADO, USA — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The most wonderful time of year has arrived with Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" lineup. The festive cable channel schedule officially begins Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Returning favorites this December include "The Santa Clause" trilogy, "Home Alone," "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and Jim Carrey's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

So prepare your cocoa, fireplaces and blankets because your Christmas plans have been made.

Wednesday, December 1

  • 7a/6c – Holiday in Handcuffs 
  • 10:30a/9c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 
  • 11:05a/10:05c – The Santa Clause
  • 1:15p/12:15c – The Santa Clause 2 
  • 3:45p/2:45c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 5:50p/4:50c – Home Alone
  • 8:20p/7:20c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 
  • 12-2a/11-1c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Thursday, December 2

  • 7a/6c – The Mistle-tones
  • 10:30a/9:30c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 
  • 11a/10c – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
  • 1:05p/12:05c – Arthur Christmas 
  • 3:10p/2:10c – Home Alone
  • 5:40p/4:40c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 8:20p/7:20c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 12-2a/11-1c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Friday, December 3

  • 7a/6c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
  • 7:30a/6:30c – Jingle All the Way 2
  • 9:30a/8:30c – Jingle All the Way
  • 4:35p/3:35c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 7:15p/6:15c – The Santa Clause
  • 9:25p/8:25c – The Santa Clause 2
  • 11:55p/10:55c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Saturday, December 4

  • 7a/6c – The Simpsons –  Holiday Episodes
  • 7:30a/6:30c – Jingle All the Way
  • 9:35a/8:35c – Prancer Returns
  • 11:40a/10:40c – Home Alone 3
  • 1:50p/12:50c – Arthur Christmas
  • 3:55p/2:55c – Disney's A Christmas Carol 
  • 6:05p/5:05 – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
  • 7:10p/6:10c – Frosty the Snowman
  • 7:45p/6:45c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • 8:50p/7:50c – Home Alone
  • 11:20p/10:20c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Sunday, December 5

  • 7a/6c – Prancer Returns
  • 9:05a/8:05c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
  • 10:05a/9:05c – Unaccompanied Minors
  • 12:10p/11:10c – Arthur Christmas
  • 2:15p/1:15c – The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 3:55p/2:55c – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
  • 5p/4c – Frosty the Snowman
  • 5:35p/4:35c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • 6:40p/5:40c – Home Alone
  • 9:10p/8:10c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 11:50p/10:50c – Daddy's Home 2

Monday, December 6

  • 7a/6c – It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
  • 10:30a/9:30c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
  • 11a/10c – Daddy's Home 2
  • 1:10p/12:10c – Home Alone
  • 3:40p/2:40c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 6:20p/5:20c – The Santa Clause
  • 8:30p/7:30c – The Santa Clause 2
  • 12a/11c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, December 7

  • 7a/6c – Stealing Christmas
  • 11a/10c – Home Alone
  • 1:30p/12:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 4:10p/3:10c – Jingle All the Way
  • 6:15p/5:15c – Disney's A Christmas Carol
  • 8:20p/7:20c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 12a/11c – Arthur Christmas

Wednesday, December 8

  • 7a/6c – Snow
  • 11a/10c – Jingle All the Way
  • 1p/12c – Jingle All the Way 2
  • 3p/2c – Arthur Christmas
  • 5p/4c – Dr.Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 7:30p/6:30c – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
  • 9:30p/8:30c – The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 12-2a/11-1c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Thursday, December 9

  • 7a/6c – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
  • 10:30a/9:30c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
  • 11:30a/10:30c – The Santa Clause
  • 1:40p/12:40c – The Santa Clause 2
  • 3:50p/2:50c – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
  • 5:50p/4:50c – Home Alone
  • 8:20p/7:20c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 12a/11c – Snowglobe

Friday, December 10

  • 7a/6c – Call Me Claus
  • 12p/11c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 2:35p/1:35c – The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 4:10p/3:10c – Home Alone
  • 6:40p/5:40c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 9:20p/8:20c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Saturday, December 11

  • 7a/6c – Unaccompanied Minors
  • 9:05a/8:05c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
  • 9:35a/8:35c – The Star (2017)
  • 11:40a/10:40c – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
  • 1:10p/12:10c – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
  • 2:40p/1:40c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
  • 3:10p/2:10c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story
  • 5:10p/4:10c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 2
  • 7:15p/6:15c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 3
  • 9:45p/8:45c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4
  • 11:55p/10:55c – Arthur Christmas

Sunday, December 12

  • 7a/6c – The Star (2017)
  • 9a/8c – Jingle All the Way
  • 11a/10c – Jingle All the Way 2
  • 1:05p/12:05c – Arthur Christmas
  • 3:10p/2:10c – Disney's A Christmas Carol 
  • 5:15p/4:15c – The Santa Clause
  • 7:25p/6:25c – The Santa Clause 2
  • 9:55p/8:55c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 12a/11c – Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist

Monday, December 13

  • 7a/6c – Holiday in Handcuffs
  • 10:30a/9:30c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
  • 11:30a/10:30c – The Santa Clause
  • 1:30p/12:30c – The Santa Clause 2
  • 4p/3c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 6p/5c – Home Alone
  • 8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Tuesday, December 14

  • 7a/6c – 12 Dates of Christmas
  • 10:30a/9:30c – Jingle All the Way
  • 12:30p/11:30c – Love Actually
  • 3:30p/2:30c – Home Alone
  • 6p/5c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 8:30p/7:30c – Office Christmas Party (Freeform Premiere)
  • 12a/11c – The Night Before

Wednesday, December 15

  • 7a/6c – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
  • 11a/10c – Office Christmas Party
  • 1:35p/12:35c – The Santa Clause
  • 3:45p/2:45c – The Santa Clause 2
  • 6:15p/5:15c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 8:20p/7:20c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Thursday, December 16

  • 7a/6c – Black Nativity
  • 10:30a/9:30c – The Preacher's Wife
  • 1p/12c – Almost Christmas
  • 3:30p/2:30c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 6p/5c – Home Alone
  • 8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 12-2a/11-1c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Friday, December 17

  • 9a/8c – Love Actually
  • 12p/11c – Home Alone
  • 2:30p/1:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 5:10p/4:10c – The Santa Clause
  • 7:20p/6:20c – The Santa Clause 2
  • 9:50p/8:50c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 11:55p/10:55c – Disney's A Christmas Carol 

Saturday, December 18

  • 7:35a/6:35c – Love Actually
  • 10:45a/9:45c – Unaccompanied Minors
  • 12:55p/11:55c – The Santa Clause
  • 3:05p/2:05c – The Santa Clause 2
  • 5:35p/4:35c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 7:40p/6:40c – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
  • 9:40p/8:40c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 12:20a/11:20c – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Sunday, December 19

  • 7:30a/6:30c – Unaccompanied Minors
  • 9:30a/8:30c – Home Alone 3
  • 11:30a/10:30c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 1:30p/12:30c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 4:10p/3:10c – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
  • 6:10p/5:10c – Frosty the Snowman
  • 6:45p/5:45c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • 7:50p/6:50c – Home Alone
  • 10:20p/9:20c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 1a/12c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, December 20

  • 7a/6c – Prancer Returns
  • 10:30a/9:30c – Home Alone
  • 1p/12c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 3:35p/2:35c – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
  • 4:40p/3:40c – Frosty the Snowman
  • 5:15p/4:15c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • 6:20p/5:20c – The Santa Clause
  • 8:30p/7:30c – The Santa Clause 2
  • 12a/11c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, December 21

  • 10:30a/9:30c – Jingle All the Way
  • 12:30p/11:30c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
  • 1p/12c – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
  • 2p/1c – Daddy's Home 2
  • 4p/3c – Disney's A Christmas Carol
  • 6p/5c – Home Alone
  • 8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Wednesday, December 22

  • 7a/6c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
  • 7:30a/6:30c – Jingle All the Way
  • 9:30a/8:30c – Love the Coopers
  • 12p/11c – Daddy's Home 2
  • 2:05p/1:05c – Home Alone
  • 4:35p/3:35c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 7:15p/6:15c – The Santa Clause
  • 9:25p/8:25c – The Santa Clause 2
  • 11:55p/10:55c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, December 23

  • 7a/6c – It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
  • 9a/8c – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
  • 10:30a/9:30c – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
  • 12p/11c – Arthur Christmas
  • 2:05p/1:05c – The Star (2017)
  • 4:05p/3:05c – Home Alone
  • 6:35p/5:35c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 9:15p/8:15c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 11:55p/10:55c – Arthur Christmas

Friday, December 24

  • 7a/6c – Prancer Returns
  • 10:30a/9:30c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
  • 11a/10c – The Star (2017)
  • 1p/12c – Home Alone
  • 3:30p/2:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 6p/5c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 8:30p/7:30c – Frosty the Snowman
  • 9p/8c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • 10p/9c – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Saturday, December 25

  • 7a/6c – Arthur Christmas
  • 9:10a/8:10c – The Santa Clause
  • 11:20a/10:20c – The Santa Clause 2
  • 1:50p/12:50c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 4p/3c – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
  • 5:05p/4:05c – Frosty the Snowman
  • 5:40p/4:40c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • 6:45p/5:45c – Home Alone
  • 9:15p/8:15c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 11:55p/10:55c – Arthur Christmas

All times are Eastern.

You can see the full schedule and digital offerings at Freeform.com and on the Freeform app.

