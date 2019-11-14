NEW YORK — The nation’s most cherished holiday tradition — the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — will once again kick off the holiday season.

The 93rd annual parade through the streets of Manhattan will air Thursday, Nov. 28 on 9NEWS from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the family-friendly event, which millions have watched since its first edition in November 1924.

This year's parade will feature 16 giant character balloons, 40 novelty balloons, 26 floats, 1,200 cheerleaders, more than 1,000 clowns, and 11 marching bands.

As the floats make their way to 34th Street, NBC viewers will be treated to performances from the casts of Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, and the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes.

Appearing or performing on one of Macy’s signature floating stages in 2019 will be Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Celine Dion, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Debbie Gibson, former NASA astronauts Kay Hire & Janet Kavandi, Chris Janson, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, NHL legends Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk, the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, NCT 127, Ozuna, Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes and Chris Young.

NBC's broadcast will include a special performance by Celine Dion from her new album Courage.

The parade will conclude with an extra special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

New giant balloons in 2019 include Astronaut Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide, Green Eggs and Ham by Netflix, SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary by Nickelodeon, and a 75th birthday balloon for Smokey Bear.

