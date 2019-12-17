COLORADO, USA — The Christmas season is Christmas movie season and 9NEWS viewers will help determine which flick is tops.

The 2019 9NEWS Christmas Movie Bracket will have 32 Christmas movies facing off until a winner is crowned.

> Click on each pairing of movies in the graphic below to vote

Each round will be open during the following dates:

Round one (32 movies): Tuesday, Dec. 17

Sweet Sixteen (16 movies): Wednesday, Dec. 18

Elite Eight (8 movies): Thursday, Dec. 19

Final Four: Friday, Dec. 20—Sunday, Dec. 22

Championship: Monday, Dec. 23

Winner announced: Tuesday, Dec. 24

