DENVER — Coloradans have more choices than ever when it comes to grabbing a Christmas-themed cocktail this holiday season.

Along with the return of the popular Miracle bars, there are several other spots in the Denver area that will serve up creative cocktails and winter dishes in festive settings that are perfect for spreading holiday cheer.

Here’s a roundup of holiday pop-ups, the hours and dates they'll be open and how to make a reservation. Cheers, Colorado!

Miracle at Avanti Wolf Bar

Location: Avanti Food and Beverage at 3200 Pecos Street in Denver

Dates: Open 5 p.m. to close form Nov. 27 to Dec. 30 (closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

What to expect: Back for a second year, the Miracle at Avanti Wolf Bar promises to include even more over-the-top-festive decor and holiday-themed cocktails, like the Run Run Rudolph and Snowball Old Fashioned.

Drinkers can also purchase Miracle's booze-holding mugs to take home with them, with 10 percent of those proceeds donated to Action Against Hunger.

More information/make a reservation: https://bit.ly/337o7RM

A look inside last year's Miracle at Avanti Wolf Bar

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA

Miracle on Larimer Square

Location: 1414 Larimer Street in downtown Denver

Dates/hours: Open 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. from Nov. 27 to Dec. 25.

What to expect: This pop-up Miracle spot in the heart of Larimer Square has room to accommodate up to 150 guests. The Larimer Square outpost will serve up all of Miracle's signature holiday beverages in a space decked out for the holidays. Live entertainment there will keep spirits bright all season long.

More information/make reservation: https://bit.ly/2s5kZcF

Miracle at Allusion Speakeasy

Location: Allusion Speakeasy at 323 N. Tejon Street in Colorado Springs

Dates/hours: Open Tuesday to Thursday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m, and Friday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. from Nov. 29 through Jan. 1. Closed Sunday and Monday.

What to expect: For the first time, Miracle is hosting a pop-up location in Colorado Springs. Allusion Speakeasy will offer mistletoe shots and an array of Christmas-themed cocktails in a festively decorated setting. An ugly sweater party on Dec. 2 helps usher in the festivities. Guests are encouraged to go all out with their holiday cheer and enthusiasm.

More information/make a reservation: https://bit.ly/2KGdeQH

Polar Bear Express

Location: Señor Bear at 3301 Tejon Street in Denver.

Dates/hours: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Monday, Dec. 2 through Wednesday, Jan 1.

What to expect: Señor Bear’s holiday cocktail menu will include Latin American twists on classic winter favorites, including Hot Buttered Rum, Eggnog, and Spiced Cider. There will also be Breckenridge Distillery sponsored shots with Bear's "shot ski." Hungry guests can enjoy a three-course ‘Holiday Bear Basket’ of traditional Puerto Rican winter dishes.

A holiday party on Dec. 21 will feature drink specials, ice luge shots and Toys 4 Shots where guests can opt to bring a new toy to donate to the Toys For Tots toy drive and in return, will get a free shot, photo ops with Santa Claus and small bites.

More information/make reservation: https://bit.ly/338d76K

Sippin’ Santa

Location: Bernard Ballroom above Arvada Tavern at 5707 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard

Dates/hours: 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. from Nov. 27 through Dec. 28

What to expect: Sippin’ Santa is a tropical, tiki bar spin on the Christmas pop-up bar concept. Guest can choose between eight different holiday cocktails, including the Kris Kringle Colada, Christmas Eve of Destruction and Jingle Bowl. This one is perfect for for tiki and holiday enthusiasts alike — Mele Kalikimaka!

More information/make a reservation: https://bit.ly/2reuUfy

NOEL - A Christmas pop-up bar

Location: Back patio of Bluegrass Lounge at 7415 Grandview Avenue in Arvada

Dates/hours: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31

What to expect: The back patio at Bluegrass Lounge will be transformed into a giant insulated tent that aims to become the "best Christmas bar you've ever seen!" The space will be filled with tons of lights, festive decorations and holiday tunes. Christmas snacks, like cookies and s'mores kits, will also be available for purchase.

Christmas karaoke, holiday crafts and weekly appearances by Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will also be offered as special ticketed events.

More information/make reservation: https://bit.ly/35oOXXp

Camp Christmas

Location: Hangar at Stanley Marketplace at 2501 Dallas Street in Aurora.

Dates/hours: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Nov. 21 through Jan. 5.

What to expect: Filling the 10,000-square-foot Hangar at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, Camp Christmas will take people on a journey through different eras of Christmas celebrations with extravagant installations.

The extravagant installation will put visitors at the center of the story. It will be a family-friendly adventure by day and a Santa-themed bar experience by night.

More information/make reservation: https://bit.ly/2XAHce1

White Claw winter wonderland pop up bar

Location: ViewHouse Ballpark at 2015 Market Street in Denver

Dates/hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. from Dec. 1 through Feb. 1

What to expect: The Viewhouse wants guests to 'spike the halls' this holiday season at a two-month long pop-up celebrating the spiked seltzer craze in a winter setting. The Viewhouse' outdoor heated courtyard tent will be decked out with Instagrammable moments, lights, and holiday decor.

A specialty menu features $6 White Claw, $7 White Claw holiday cocktails and $25 buckets of White Claws. Special holiday events are scheduled each Friday night in December.

More information/make reservation: http://bit.ly/35r8XbV

