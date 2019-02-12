DENVER — The Colorado Governor's Mansion is officially decked out for the holidays.

For the seventh year in a row, Coloradans can enjoy a free tour of the historic Capitol Hill mansion in a festive holiday setting.

“We’re excited to celebrate the holidays at the Governor’s mansion and to share the spirit of the season with all Coloradans,” Governor Jared Polis said. “This has really been a team effort between my office, the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund and ASID designer David Rote. I hope everyone gets a chance to visit and see the decorations for themselves during the free tours.”

Holiday tours at the mansion will be offered Thursday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again from Thursday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year's theme is Naturally Colorado: A Holiday Celebration of Botanical. Six rooms inside the mansion are beautifully decorated, each with its own unique inspiration:

Governor’s Room

An Interpretation of spring flowers is featured in this traditionally masculine space.

Library

This room features an autumnal celebration of warm spices and citrus.

The Drawing Room

The Mansion’s most elegant room showcases Hanukkah traditions in white, silver and blues, antique dreidels and menorahs.

The Dining Room

Features a grand colonial revival of the Cheesman-Boettcher Mansion with topiaries, garlands and kissing balls of fruit, nuts, pinecones, and greens.

The Colorado’s Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion is decorated for the holiday season.

The Palm Room/Well Room

Taking inspiration from Saint Nick’s suit and beloved holiday treats, the marble and glass of the large conservatory is adorned with cranberries, ornaments, sprays of berries, magnolia blossoms, and pomegranates amongst the evergreens.

The Colorado’s Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion is decorated for the holiday season.

The Hallway: Aspen-glow

The greens of the hallway are frosted with falling snow, and sparkle with gold.

There’s also a commemorative 2019 holiday ornament available for $35. This year's ornament features the mansion's Carriage House.

The Colorado’s Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion is decorated for the holiday season.

The Governor’s Mansion is located at 400 East 8th Avenue in Capitol Hill. Parking is available on the northwest corner of Logan Street and 8th Avenue.

Tours are at the pace of the visitor and typically last from 20 minutes to 45 minutes. They are offered on a first come, first serve basis.

