Looking for a job? Amazon is hiring thousands in Colorado

Amazon has opened over 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations, and same-day delivery sites in the U.S. this year.

DENVER — Amazon said it plans to hire more than 5,685 in Colorado this holiday season.

The retail giant announced that it is hiring 250,000 employees throughout the United States in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network.

Amazon said the roles range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping and are open to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. The jobs will be open to a range of hours, both full- and part-time, and offer pay between $17 and $28 per hour depending on position and location in the U.S.

Interested candidates can see hiring locations and open positions at amazon.com/apply.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations.

“Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years — likely more, including our annual wage investments — and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and healthcare benefits on day one.”

“We’re proud to see how our investments are able to unlock new economic opportunity for millions of people across the U.S.,” said Holly Sullivan, vice president of Worldwide Economic Development at Amazon.

“We’re providing jobs with competitive pay and great benefits, including free upskilling opportunities. We see every day how our investments have positive downstream effects for so many local economies, from big cities to small towns. Whether it’s at a fulfillment center, delivery station, corporate office, or retail store, every job created is an example of Amazon’s economic engine at work.”

