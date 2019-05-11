DENVER — The Mile High City is getting a "Mile High Tree" this holiday season at Sculpture Park in downtown Denver.

As part of the 16th annual Mile High Holidays market campaign, VISIT DENVER has announced a new holiday attraction with the installation of a 110-foot pixel LED tree.

The seven-story tall, 39-foot diameter conical structure will feature dynamic light shows on the tallest pixel LED technology tree in the country, according to VISIT DENVER.

The "Mile High Tree" will feature free nightly light shows choreographed to multi-cultural holiday music and will be able to accommodate up to 140 guests at a time for what organizers describe as an "immersive interior viewing experience within the tree."

Pre-programmed lighting and music experiences will occur every 30 minutes throughout the evening using pixel mapping technology through 60,000 LED lights. An official tree lighting ceremony will take place Saturday, Nov. 30.

“The Mile High Tree will be the tallest art installation in the history of our city as well as a perfect community centerpiece for bringing people of all cultures together for seasonal celebrations,” said Richard Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER. “And, as the newest iconic attraction on the Denver skyline this holiday season, we couldn’t think of a more perfect focal point for our regional holiday marketing campaign.”

The installation will be visible from Speer Boulevard and from the Denver Performing Arts Complex (DPAC) Galleria entrance at the intersection of 14th and Curtis Streets.

Entry to see the tree is free and open to the public.

VISIT DENVER also has a list of light and music shows scheduled at the park throughout the holiday season. There will be areas to purchase both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks as well as holiday treats.

The display will be open nightly from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Tuesday, Dec. 31. Additional hours for January will be announced at a later date.

The Mile High Tree attraction is a partnership between VISIT DENVER’s Tourism Improvement District and Denver Arts & Venues.

