Aurora to flip on holiday lights in virtual event

Aurora Holiday Spark will be streamed virtually, but the fun will be real on Thursday, Dec. 10.

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora will kickoff the holiday season with a virtual lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The "Holiday Tree Lighting with Holiday Sparkle" event will include live reindeer, ice carvers, dancers from the Aurora Dance program as well as an appearance from Santa Claus himself.

The event will be concluded with the ceremonial switching on of the holiday tree lights by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman at the Aurora Municipal Center.

Aurora Holiday Sparkle will be streamed on Aurora's Facebook, AuroraTV.org and cable channels 8 and 880 on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

