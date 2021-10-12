Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s to hold hiring fair in Denver

Candidates who want to share their passion of the outdoors are encouraged to attend a job fair at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.

LONE TREE, Colo. — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s has announced it will hire 7,000 workers for the busy holiday season, including 117 team members in the Denver area.

The outdoor goods stores will host a National Hiring Day event on Wednesday, Oct. 13 and Thursday, Oct. 14 for positions in its retail departments.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s said candidates who want to share their passion of the outdoors with others are strongly encouraged to apply.

Interested candidates can apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins also are welcome with on-site interviews.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s hiring event will take place Wednesday, Oct. 13 and Thursday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at three Denver stores:

Bass Pro Shops

7970 Northfield Boulevard

Denver, CO 80238

7970 Northfield Boulevard Denver, CO 80238 Cabela’s

14050 Lincoln Street

Thornton, CO 80023

14050 Lincoln Street Thornton, CO 80023 Cabela’s

10670 Cabela Drive

Lone Tree, CO 80124

Others hiring this holiday season include Target, Walmart, King Soopers, Macy's, USPS and UPS.

Because of the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October, UPS said it expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees nationally. UPS said it aims to hire 2,455 seasonal workers in Denver.

Target will hire 100,000 seasonal team members in its stores across the country., including 2,400 in Denver. Macy's announced it will hire more than 600 employees in Colorado.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.