Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s to hire 125 workers in Denver for holiday season

DENVER — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s has announced it will hire 7,000 workers for the busy holiday season, including 125 team members in the Denver area.

The outdoor goods stores will host a National Hiring Day event on Thursday, Oct. 15 for positions in its retail departments.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s said candidates who want to share their passion of the outdoors with others are strongly encouraged to apply.

Interested candidates can apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins also are welcome with on-site interviews and applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s hiring event will take place Thursday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at three Denver stores:

Bass Pro Shops

7970 Northfield Boulevard

Denver, CO 80238

14050 Lincoln Street

Thornton, CO 80023

10670 Cabela Drive

Lone Tree, CO 80124

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s said it offers its holiday workers "flexible hours, merchandise discounts up to 45 percent, healthcare benefits, an award-winning team culture and much more."

